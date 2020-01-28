5 reasons why you should use an open source data analysis stack in 2020

Today almost every company tries to be data-driven in one way or another. Companies in all major industries like healthcare, telecommunications, banking, insurance, retail, education, etc. use data to better understand their customers, optimize their business processes and ultimately maximize their profits.

When it comes to using data for analysis, companies face two major challenges:

Data tracking: Track the data you need from a variety of sources to help you understand. For example, tracking customer activity data such as signups, signups, purchases, and even clicks like bookmarks from platforms like mobile apps and websites becomes a problem for many e-commerce companies.

Establishing a connection between the data and business intelligence: Transforming data once it has been recorded and making it compatible for a BI tool can often prove to be a great challenge.

A well-designed data analysis stack is critical to meeting these challenges. This enables you to use the data available to you more intelligently. It will help you create more value.

What does a data analysis stack do?

A data analysis stack is a combination of tools that help you bring all of your data together on one platform and provide actionable insights to help you make decisions.

As shown in the diagram above, a data analysis stack consists of three basic steps:

Data Integration: In this step, data from multiple sources is collected and mixed and converted to a compatible format for storage. Sources can be as varied as a database (e.g. MySQL), a company’s log files, or event data such as clicks, logins, bookmarks, etc. from mobile apps or websites. With a data analysis stack, you can use all this data together and perform meaningful analyzes. Data warehousing: In the next step, the data is saved for analysis purposes. As the complexity of the data increases, it is possible to consolidate all data in a single data warehouse. Some of the popular modern data warehouses include Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery and platforms like Snowflake and MarkLogic. Data analysis: In this last step we load the data from the warehouse using a visualization tool and extract meaningful insights and patterns from them in the form of diagrams, graphics and reports.

Choose a data analysis stack – proprietary or open source?

When it comes to choosing a data analysis stack, companies often have two options: buy or create. On the one hand, there are proprietary tools such as Google Analytics, Amplitude, Mixpanel, etc., where only the providers who are responsible for the configuration and administration are responsible for your requirements. With the industry’s best features and services that come with the tools, you can focus primarily on project management, not technology management.

While there are advantages to using proprietary tools, there are some major drawbacks, mainly related to costs, data exchange, privacy concerns, and more. As a result, companies are now increasingly looking for open source alternatives to build their data analytics stack.

The advantages of open source analysis tools

Now let’s look at that 5 main advantages these open source tools have over these proprietary tools.

Open source analysis tools are inexpensive

Proprietary analytics products can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars beyond their free tier. The return on investment often does not justify these costs for small and medium-sized companies.

Open source tools can be used for free, and even their corporate versions are available at reasonable prices compared to their proprietary counterparts. With lower upfront costs, reasonable training, maintenance and support costs, and no license costs, open source analytics tools are much cheaper. More importantly, they offer better value for money.

Open source analysis tools offer flexibility

Proprietary SaaS analytics products will, without exception, limit the possible uses. This applies in particular to the free trial or lite version of the tools. For example, some tools do not support full SQL. This makes it difficult to combine and query external data in addition to internal data.

You will also often find that warehouse dumps also do not provide support. And if they do, they’re likely to cost more and still have limited functionality. For example, Google Analytics data dumps can only be loaded into Google BigQuery. These dumps are also delayed. This means that the loading process can be very slow.

Open source software gives you complete flexibility: the way you use your tools, how you assemble your stack, and even how you use your data.

If your requirements change, you can make the necessary changes without paying additional costs for customized solutions.

Avoid binding suppliers

Supplier loyalty, also known as proprietary loyalty, is essentially a state in which a customer becomes completely dependent on the supplier for his products and services. The customer cannot switch to another provider without paying significant conversion costs.

Some organizations spend a significant amount of money on proprietary tools and services that they rely heavily on. If these tools are not updated and properly maintained, the organization that uses them is at a real competitive disadvantage.

This is almost never the case with open source tools. Constant innovation and change is the norm. Even if the person or organization that manages the tool continues to work, the community takes over and manages the project. With Open Source, you can be sure that your tools are always up to date without having to rely heavily on anyone.

Improved data security and data protection

Data protection has recently become a topic of discussion in many data-related discussions. This is partly due to the entry into force of data protection laws such as the GDPR and the CCPA. Top-class data leaks have also kept the topic high on the agenda.

An open source stack analysis run in your cloud or on-prem environment provides complete control over your data. So you can decide which data should be used when and how. Here you can determine how third parties can access your data and, if necessary, use it.

Open source is the present

It’s hard to counter the fact that open source is now mainstream. Companies like Microsoft, Apple and IBM not only actively participate in the open source community, but also contribute to it.

Open source puts you at the forefront of innovation. It enables you to leverage the power of a dynamic developer community to develop better products in a more efficient manner.

How to build an ideal open source data analysis stack with RudderStack

RudderStack is a fully open source enterprise platform that simplifies data management in the safest and most reliable way. It acts as the perfect data integration platform by relaying your event data from data sources such as websites, mobile apps and servers to multiple destinations of your choice, saving you time and effort.

RudderStack can be easily integrated into a variety of targets such as Google Analytics, Amplitude, MixPanel, Salesforce, HubSpot, Facebook Ads etc. as well as in popular data warehouses such as Amazon Redshift or S3. If you want to perform efficient clickstream analyzes, RudderStack offers you the perfect data pipeline to securely collect and forward your data.

