5 rising celebrities who should shine even more in 2020

NewsAde shared his point of view on this year’s best rising stars!

After showing their unlimited growth potential in 2019, here are five stars that should make even more of an impression in 2020!

Kim Hye Yoon

Last year, Kim Hye Yoon presented two charms contrasted with her role in “SKY Castle” and “Extraordinary You”, transforming perfectly from one role to another despite the strong impression she gave off in “SKY Castle “. As a talented actress, Kim Hye Yoon has perfectly represented various personalities and emotions.

2019 has become Kim Hye Yoon’s year since she received the award for best new actress and the award for excellence for an actress in a drama from Wednesday to Thursday at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards.

A source from his agency shared: “It is already doing well, but it is impossible to guess its development potential in the future”, while calling it a treasure. Another source shared: “She receives offers for projects ranging from various genres to characters. Although she has not yet decided on her next project, we are trying to select a project that will highlight the various facets of Hye Yoon through her action. “

The Rowoon of SF9

Rowoon made his debut with SF9 in 2016 after six years of training, finally able to display his singing skills and his charismatic voice through group promotions.

From the SF9 web drama “Click Your Heart”, Rowoon built his acting experience by playing in many projects including “School 2017”, “Modulove”, “About Time” and “Where Stars Land”. In particular, Rowoon’s role as Ha Roo in MBC’s “Extraordinary You” left a deep impression on viewers when they discovered his endless charms. He received the award for best new actor at the MBC Drama Awards 2019 for his performance.

An agency source praised Rowoon as saying that his acting skills were the result of hard work rather than natural talent. They shared, “He always has a modest frame of mind, and he continually studies and reflects on his character. He is very serious. “Another source asked viewers,” Please expect Rowoon’s growth in 2020, “adding that he would promote various activities in the near future.

Naeun APRIL

After making her debut as a member of APRIL in 2015, Naeun has been busy promoting on various platforms as an idol, actress and MC through the web drama “A-TEEN 2”, “High School Lunch Cook -off “from tvN,” King “from SBS from Hip Hop” and “Inkigayo”.

Above all, her performance in “Extraordinary You” also allowed her to show her potential to the public with her character Yeo Joo Da, the heroine of a manhwa (Korean comic strip) involved in a love triangle with Oh Nam Joo (Kim Young Dae) and Lee Do Hwa (Jung Gun Joo). Viewers praised her for her memorable roles like Kim Ha Na from “A-TEEN” and Yeo Joo Da from “Extraordinary You”.

A source from her agency congratulated her by saying: “She always does more than her share”, explaining that she was able to highlight a diverse side of her through her performance, her acting and her role. from MC while unleashing the energy of its trademark. Another PD (director) variety program added: “Naeun has a good talent for variety. She gets along well with the other members of the cast and knows how to set the mood. Finally, another source shared plans for the return of APRIL as well as Naeun’s plan to return with another actor project sometime in 2020.

Song Kang

As an actor who starred in several dramas based on webtoons, actor Song Kang was praised for looking like a character straight out of a comic book. After making his debut in 2017 with “The Liar and His Lover”, he participated in many projects, including “Man Who Sets the Table”, “When the Devil Calls Your Name”, web drama “Beautiful Vampire” and Netflix original drama “Love Alarm. He was also the MC for SBS’s “Inkigayo”.

A source at his agency shared that many people praised Song Kang for his visuals. They added: “I think the real charm of Song Kang is his innocence, his serious attitude and his honesty”, saying that he works hard to fill the parts that he misses after hearing comments on his game, whatever the necessary time.

Song Kang is currently filming for “Sweet Home”. He will take on the role of Cha Hyun Soo, a high school student who loses his family and experiences terrifying situations when he moves to another apartment. He’s a loner, but he is born to save people.

Kim Yo Han

As a talented artist, it has taken less than a year for Kim Yo Han to land a lead role in the next drama “School 2020” since she became an idol intern. Kim Yo Han placed No, 1 on Mnet’s “Produce X 101” by showing his growth through each episode despite his short training period.

In “School 2020”, Kim Yo Han will play the role of Kim Tae Jin, a former taekwondo athlete who won a bronze medal as a junior representative at the Korean National Sports Festival. After a serious ankle injury and the failure of his father’s business, he left taekwondo and went to a vocational high school. Although he speaks and acts like an adult, he is an innocent high school student who does not know what to do with the girl he loves. Although this is his first appearance, viewers are already anticipating his performance.

A source from Kim Yo Han’s agency shared, “Yo Han is like drawing paper. You can draw whatever you can on it, “adding that the idol had many talents, including athletic abilities that enabled him to be good at dancing and singing. Another source praised Kim Yo Han for his rapid learning skills, explaining, “He learns three things if you teach him one thing.” act, sing and dance while considering its future direction.

Which celebrity are you looking forward to in 2020?

