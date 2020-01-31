5 Seconds of Summer announces North America tour

January 31 (UPI) – 5 Seconds of Summer has announced a new North America tour Friday where the band Camino will perform as special guests.
The group’s No Shame 2020 tour begins on August 19 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver and ends on September 26 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California.
Tickets will be available to the general public from February 7th at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.
Each ticket purchased contains a physical copy of the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album with the singles “Easier” and “Teeth”. 5 Seconds of Summer released their third studio album titled Young blood in June 2018.
The band consists of Luke Hemmings (vocals, guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals, guitar), Calum Hood (vocals, bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals, drums).
Here is the full schedule for the tour:
August 19 – Denver at the Fillmore Auditorium
August 21 – Indianapolis at the amphitheater in White River State Park
August 22 – Detroit at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater on Freedom Hill
August 23 – Toronto on the Budweiser stage
August 25 – Minneapolis in the armory
August 26 – Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on the North Island
August 28 – Washington, D.C., on the anthem
August 29 – Uncasville, Conn., At the Mohegan Sun Arena
September 2 – Boston at the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 3 – Gilford, N.H., in the Pavilion of the Bank of New Hampshire
September 5 – Holmdel, N.J., at the PNC Bank Arts Center
September 6 – Allentown, Pennsylvania, at the Allentown Fair
September 9 – Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy
September 10 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place
September 12 – Charlotte, N.C., at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
September 13 – Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater
September 15 – Irving, Texas, at the Toyota Music Factory Pavilion
September 17 – The Woodlands, Texas, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 21 – Phoenix at the Arizona Federal Theater
September 23 – Irvine, California, at the FivePoint Amphitheater
September 26 – Concord, California, at the Concord Pavilion