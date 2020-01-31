5 Seconds of Summer announces North America tour

January 31 (UPI) – 5 Seconds of Summer has announced a new North America tour Friday where the band Camino will perform as special guests.

The group’s No Shame 2020 tour begins on August 19 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver and ends on September 26 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California.

Tickets will be available to the general public from February 7th at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Each ticket purchased contains a physical copy of the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album with the singles “Easier” and “Teeth”. 5 Seconds of Summer released their third studio album titled Young blood in June 2018.

The band consists of Luke Hemmings (vocals, guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals, guitar), Calum Hood (vocals, bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals, drums).

Here is the full schedule for the tour:

August 19 – Denver at the Fillmore Auditorium

August 21 – Indianapolis at the amphitheater in White River State Park

August 22 – Detroit at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater on Freedom Hill

August 23 – Toronto on the Budweiser stage

August 25 – Minneapolis in the armory

August 26 – Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on the North Island

August 28 – Washington, D.C., on the anthem

August 29 – Uncasville, Conn., At the Mohegan Sun Arena

September 2 – Boston at the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 3 – Gilford, N.H., in the Pavilion of the Bank of New Hampshire

September 5 – Holmdel, N.J., at the PNC Bank Arts Center

September 6 – Allentown, Pennsylvania, at the Allentown Fair

September 9 – Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

September 10 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

September 12 – Charlotte, N.C., at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

September 13 – Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater

September 15 – Irving, Texas, at the Toyota Music Factory Pavilion

September 17 – The Woodlands, Texas, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 21 – Phoenix at the Arizona Federal Theater

September 23 – Irvine, California, at the FivePoint Amphitheater

September 26 – Concord, California, at the Concord Pavilion