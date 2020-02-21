[5 Seconds of Summer months Drop New Track ‘Old Me’ – Listen Now!]

5 Seconds of Summer season just launched another music off of their impending album!

The group – Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin – dropped “Old Me,” which is all about developing up.

“‘Old Me’ carries a youthful spirit and follows the narrative of a young people existence expanding up, for better or for worse,” Luke stated in a statement.

He ongoing, “Every choice we manufactured, whether or not appropriate or mistaken, has led us to the men we are proud to be nowadays. We were thrown into the community eye at a youthful age and gratefully experienced just about every other at a bewildering time. Sometimes it is crucial we glance back again in buy to enjoy the journey we’ve been on together.”

“Old Me” is readily available on all digital vendors or can be streamed below…

Click on inside of to go through the lyrics to “Old Me”…