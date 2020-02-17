[5-seconds-of-summer’s-michael-clifford-spills-wedding-day-facts]

five Seconds of Summer time guitarist Michael Clifford is spilling on his approaching wedding!

The 24-12 months-aged is acquiring completely ready to tie the knot with fiancee Crystal Leigh, soon after proposing to her last year.

Although wedding preparing is underway, Michael says they won’t wander down the aisle right up until future year.

“We’re heading to do it early up coming 12 months, most likely in January,” Michael said on Nova 96.9 Fitzy & Wippa.

As for leisure, the duo have been pondering of some previous tour mates!

“We did tour with The Chainsmokers so we were being pondering of asking them to occur and DJ, that would be sick – hopefully they really don’t demand their standard payment bring about that would quadruple the spending budget of the total marriage ceremony!” Michael joked.

