5-serie-a-matches-postponed-about-coronavirus-fears

ROME – Five Italian Serie A weekend matches such as Sunday’s clash among Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed because of to the coronavirus, the Italian League stated Saturday.

Other matches referred to as off have been AC Milan vs. Genoa, Parma vs. SPAL, Sassuolo vs. Brescia and Udinese vs. Fiorentina, the league reported in a assertion Saturday.

The matches experienced been scheduled to be played guiding shut doorways.

Italy is the European place hardest strike by the virus outbreak, with 650 circumstances and 17 fatalities — mostly in towns in the north.





