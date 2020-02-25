5-shot,-one-fatally-monday-in-chicago

Just one human being was killed and 4 other individuals wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, together with a 27-yr-aged female who was fatally shot although attempting to fend off someone breaking into an condominium in Albany Park on the North Aspect.

She and a good friend were within the apartment about nine: 32 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue when they heard a knock at the doorway, Chicago police reported.

A male wearing all black with a ski mask attempted to drive his way in following they answered the door. The lady was shot in the upper body as she tried to near the door, law enforcement explained. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

In non-deadly shootings, a 15-calendar year-aged boy was critically wounded right after he was shot in Morgan Park on the Much South Side.

He was going for walks about six: 48 p.m. when two males approached him in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Avenue, pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and shoulder, police explained.

The teenager was taken to Christ Healthcare Centre in Oak Garden, police explained.

A 60-year-previous male was shot though standing in a lawn in Austin on the West Aspect.

The taking pictures took place about 10: 20 a.m. in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Clinic in severe situation with gunshots to his stomach and chest, law enforcement said.

A 22-year-outdated lady was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

She was strolling in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue about 9: 15 a.m. when she listened to gunshots and recognized she was hit, police said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Clinic with a gunshot wound to her leg, police stated. She was stated in fantastic ailment.

A man was wounded in a taking pictures in Tiny Village on the Southwest Side.

The 19-12 months-previous was standing in an alley at 12: 52 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue when he listened to photographs and felt suffering, in accordance to law enforcement.

He was hit in the abdomen and taken in major issue to Mount Sinai Healthcare facility, police claimed.

5 people today ended up killed and 17 folks have been wounded final weekend in Chicago.

