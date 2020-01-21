5 signatures for Manchester United in January

Manchester United are facing many injury problems and a lack of talent this season, but there are many names on the transfer market that could ensure United will return to the Champions League next season.

If you were to talk to a Manchester United fan, or read and read the media about the club, you’d think they were in a relegation battle so far this season, but the reality is that United is just five points from Chelsea for the last Prime Minister. Champions League Championship.

Dealing with injuries in all parts of their roster, Manchester United will continue to do without Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford for the weeks and months to come. Fortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, this is January’s transfer window and there are many names that could make it to Old Trafford in the next two weeks.

Below are five interesting names, allegedly targets for United, that would help the Red Devils catch Chelsea in the last 15 games of the Premier League season.

Five Manchester United goals

Manchester United were forced to start Anthony Martial and Daniel James in the last game, a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to bring more attacking prowess during this period. Moussa Dembele is someone who can step in and make an immediate impact for the Red Devils for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old striker from Lyon has scored 18 goals in 34 games with the club and the country this season, including five goals in his last four games with Lyon. Dembele has been a little inconsistent this year, as his average score is only 6.90, but as a center-forward, the French international has an average score of 7.05 in 24 appearances.

According to Foot Mercato, United is ready to offer around € 50 million, plus performance-based bonuses for Dembele.

Not only would this decision benefit Manchester United this season, but 22-year-old Dembele and Marcus Rashford could be a murderous duo for years to come in Manchester.