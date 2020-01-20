Brock Vanda handle went 2-0 in Corn Hole in Athens on Saturday.

It was not certain if he had poured 10 or more of these “airmail” litters, centering the bag through the hole. DawgNation will likely appreciate the other information from his visit a little better.

It is the news of his quick return. The 5-star QB is back in Athens on Sunday. He will also have his family in tow. Vandagriff has told DawgNation that he is in Auburn, South Carolina, and Georgia. At that time, he only planned these visits to the UGA.

The most important news regarding the unofficial “Junior Day” was to collect his thoughts about the newly hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. DawgNation assumes that Monken will be the play caller for the Bulldogs in the 2020 season.

“It was good to talk to him about the future of the Georgian football program,” said Vandagriff about Monken. “We’ll talk ball tomorrow.”

Monken talked to Vanda during the friendly game. The competitive 5-star QB does not hit a punch board. Also about family members.

Given the time when Monken was hired, the most interesting information from this visit was not how often Vanda Griffe centered these litters. His impressions of the latest assistant coach from the University of Georgia serve as a better scouting report.

“He’s a great guy and it’s fun to be here,” said Vanda Griff. “I didn’t talk to him much about football. We talked a little bit and mainly played a little bit of corn.”

Prince Avenue Christian’s 5-star QB was recently released by Oklahoma on January 1. He is currently the nationwide leading QB professional in the 247Sports composite ratings of class 2021. He is number 9 in the nation.

It was an interesting day for the nation’s elite juniors in Athens on Saturday. The potential bulldogs visited the indoor training facility and were also allowed to drive around the campus in style.

There was a lot to eat and a lot of friendly back and forth and camaraderie around the corn boards.