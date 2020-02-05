5-star OT Broderick Jones is now a Georgia Bulldog

LITHONIA, GA. – Broderick Jones went to Georgia in April 2018. He had been a silent commitment to the program for at least two months.

Jones said at the time that the only program that had ended up with a chance to turn him over was Alabama. That was his dream school when he grew up.

The Crimson Tide never really came about. The late interest and worry that some people had about Auburn and then Arkansas was never that big.

He would be a bulldog. He is a bulldog now. Jones shared with his family and friends on National Signing Day at Lithonia High that he had actually chosen Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior is about 15 pounds less than his fall weight thanks to his important role in the Lithonia high basketball team. These bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in class 5A in the latest AJC survey by GHSA schools.

A selection from Under Armor All-American, Jones is the U.S.’s second best OT for the 2020 cycle and the eleventh recruit in the 247Sports Composite Leaderboard. The athletic prototype for the left tackle will surely meet a need in Athens after the Bulldogs have enrolled for the NFL. Estimated launch for 2020 Cade Mays also returned to Knoxville last month to join the Tennessee program.

Lithonia High can and will fight for the immediate season in Athens this autumn. This will reflect what Andrew Thomas was able to return to the Georgia program in the fall of 2017.

What did Jones think of the Bulldogs?

“The biggest thing is just the culture of Georgia,” said Jones DawgNation. “I’m from Georgia. I’m close. Georgia is just a big brand that I can see myself as part of.”

Broderick Jones visited the UGA with his family and friends on the weekend of January 24th. It was not a repeat visit. It was more of a kick up my feet and a pleasant weekend. (Broderick Jones / Instagram)

Broderick Jones: The official visit where everything was locked

Jones officially visited Georgia on January 24. This happened after a basketball game from Lithonia High. It was another opportunity to build a relationship with the other key official visitor to the weekend.

That would be the 4-star OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger from Louisiana. The two got to know each other well during the Under Armor All-American Game Week in Orlando.

“It made it a lot easier to connect with some of the future players I can see,” said Jones.

He continued to grow closely with Van Pran-Granger.

“This is someone I can have as a long-term and long-term friend,” he said.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior saw another side of the UGA during this visit.

“Every time I went to Georgia, it was either a game or the academics or the program,” said Jones. “I just never went and got the full effect of the school. I think that was an important part of this weekend. Go out and see what the school has to offer. “

But then there was a big part of it. Let’s just call it a brotherhood. Jones is the guy who can come in and take a seat. Also a starting place as soon as he gets used to the college level. He can be a three year old player like Thomas and Wilson were in Athens.

Jones saw no hesitation from his potential teammates on his official visit. It was important.

“It was just about connecting with some of the guys,” he said. “Just like they’re actually outside of football. To be able to connect with the players you come into and the players who are already there and who already know the system. They can also help you in the long term. “

He expected the boys in the 2020 recruitment class to welcome him. But that was more.

“Like all players were so warm,” he said. “You have a couple of people who are just trying to get in and out. Without hesitation. No guys get in their way. Say if you have a player you compete against and who needs help. But maybe he doesn’t want to help you because he is afraid that you will take his place. It’s not like that in Georgia. Everyone helps each other and that’s a great focus. “

Broderick Jones is the second most important OT prospect in the country for the 2020 cycle in the 247Sports composite ranking. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Broderick Jones: The other interesting things you should know here

When Matt Luke was hired, it was easy to see that Jones’ bond in class was a clear priority for his first two months at work.

These two have been able to build a relationship since he was hired. He had to be with Luke and get to know his family a little bit on this official visit.

“Coach Luke, I think that’s someone I can see as a coach in the long term,” said Jones. “Build a bond. Just keep in touch even after I graduate from college. Just like in high school. I want to be able to stay in touch with my coaches and call and stay in touch with them when I need something or when they need something and the like. “

“I see that now with Coach Luke.”

He also shared a good opinion of where the bulldogs were in the last few months of his recruitment period. Even after the line coach Sam Pittman left to become the head coach in Arkansas.

“Georgia has always been my top priority,” he said. “I would not say that the visit went up or down for me. This last visit was really just about getting to know all people and aspects and cultures of the school.”

He just always felt at home in Georgia. That goes back when he initially worked for Georgia in February 2018. That applies to Jones and then to his family.

“They enjoyed everything,” said Jones. “They just treat us like another family. That’s a big part of it for me. My family is everything to me and I want them to always stay behind me. “

Jones has a pet snake. Her name is Piper. He plans to bring her to the UGA.

When he left Athens after taking office, he had no questions about his fit and value for the program. That was probably why he chose to hold this official visit to Auburn on the last weekend of the recruitment calendar.

“I’ve been down there so many times,” said Jones. “After this visit, I really didn’t have any more questions. I was just trying to get in and get a good feel for everything in Georgia. Not just football and how it was for games. “

