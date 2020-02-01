5-star UGA commit Broderick Jones is said to have missed the chance to visit Auburn

Georgian football fans count on National Signing Day until the end of the 2020 recruitment cycle, and DawgNation records the entire setup with the Signing Day Spotlight – presented by Kroger. Every day, host Brandon Adams will summarize the great news for UGA fans on the recruiting path as the Bulldogs try again to bring together one of the best classes in the country. In this edition of the Signing Day Spotlight, BA reports on details of the five-star attack and UGA involvement. Broderick Jones has reportedly declined a chance to visit Auburn for his last official visit.

Five-star signing Broderick Jones reportedly misses the chance to visit Auburn

DawgNation readers have no doubt grown used to the fact that Jeff Sentell reaffirmed his belief that Georgia remains strong in the five-star offensive against Broderick Jones – despite the fact that Jones was scheduled for his last official visit to Auburn.

“There is a lot of talk about the threat Auburn posed to Georgia this weekend with this last official,” Sentell wrote last week. “I’m not in the crystal ball industry, but it never felt tangible. Especially since his week at the Under Armor All-American Game. Anything can happen to these young men, but I’m not sure Auburn is the biggest threat for his engagement in Georgia. Sam Pittman and Arkansas could bring Auburn as its second largest school closer than the Tigers to overtake UGA. “

It was a strong statement at the time, but Auburn’s chances of convincing Jones to downplay seemed a correct prediction.

It is now reported that Jones has chosen not to make this last official visit – a good sign of how UGA fans could hope the Bulldogs can hold Jones in the 2020 class.

Perhaps Jones’ feelings towards UGA were hinted at in a tweet earlier this week when he thanked the hospitality staff for his official visit last weekend and said he was “still committed”.

The type of recent weekend visit, which included the four-star Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, is the subject of this issue of Signing Day Spotlight (video linked below).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ae4jwDjH6to (/ embed)

In the video, former UGA all-American Jon Stinchcomb explains what top offensive players are looking for when they make official visits to the Bulldogs and why Jones and Van Pran-Granger’s recruitment is a chance of a big win for the new offensive Line Trainer represents Matt Luke.

Jones, Van Pran-Granger and the other unsigned members of the 2020 class will make their final decisions on Wednesday, the National Signature Day.