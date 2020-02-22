[5-stories-from-the-south-to-go-through-currently]

Shut

Your weekly glance at interesting tales from all-around the South that problem us and rejoice us. The American South roundup includes tales and galleries from Usa Now Network news corporations throughout our Southern states.

Residents in the Jackson, Pass up. metro area were being pressured to evacuate their properties this week owing to historic flooding in the area. A monthly bill to legalize medical cannabis is headed to the condition senate in Alabama. A gas station in East Memphis attracts praise for its tasty breakfast alternatives, which includes freshly baked biscuits and over-stuffed breakfast burritos. The Greenville News located that a single in seven South Carolina faculties remain segregated as portion of an ongoing sequence looking at the development of general public education 50 a long time following the university method in Greenville County was desegregated. With Fat Tuesday a lot less than a 7 days absent, we explore how purple, green and gold arrived to symbolize the getaway.

Jackson flooding: Harbor Pines people return to verify houses as Pearl River recedes

In Ridgeland, Miss out on., citizens of the Harbor Pines neighborhood around Jackson were being capable to return household on Tuesday (Feb.18) right after historic flooding forced an evacuation of the location.

Alabama health-related marijuana monthly bill passes out of Senate committee

Healthcare marijuana in Alabama? A bill legalizing marijuana for healthcare applications gets a single move nearer.

This East Memphis gas station is getting a location for superior food stuff

Here’s exactly where you can fill your tank and your stomach with excellent breakfast foodstuff when you are in East Memphis.

It truly is not plan any longer, but one in 7 South Carolina faculties continue being segregated

Segregation in general public colleges in South Carolina was outlawed 50 decades back, but new facts finds it is really even now prevalent in educational facilities across the condition.

This is why purple, eco-friendly and gold symbolize the shades of Mardi Gras

Unwanted fat Tuesday is much less than a week absent! Discover more about the holiday that takes about components of the South this time of calendar year.

