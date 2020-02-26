5-teens-charged-with-capital-murder-of-16-year-old-girl-in-mississippi

by: WKRG Staff and WBTW Staff
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG/WBTW) — Biloxi police charged five teens with capital murder after a robbery turned deadly Monday afternoon.
Police say they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. Authorities say a fight broke out the victim was shot and killed.
The suspects ages range from 15 years old to 17 years old:
- Yakeshia Blackmon, 17
- Willow Blackmon, 15
- Jasmine Kelley, 15
- Jarvis Cook, 17
- Jaquez Porter, 17
Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.
