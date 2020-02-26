5 teens charged with capital murder of teen girl in Mississippi

By
Nellie McDonald
-
5-teens-charged-with-capital-murder-of-teen-girl-in-mississippi

by: WKRG Staff and WBTW Staff

Posted:
/ Updated:

TOP ROW (LEFT TO RIGHT): Jarvis Cook, Jaquez Porter, Jasmine Kelley. BOTTOM ROW (LEFT TO RIGHT): Yakeshia Blackmon and Willow Blackmon. Photos courtesy: Biloxi Police Department.

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG/WBTW) — Biloxi police charged five teens with capital murder after a robbery turned deadly Monday afternoon.

Police say they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. Authorities say a fight broke out the victim was shot and killed.

The suspects ages range from 15 years old to 17 years old:

  • Yakeshia Blackmon, 17
  • Willow Blackmon, 15
  • Jasmine Kelley, 15
  • Jarvis Cook, 17
  • Jaquez Porter, 17
  • Willow Blackmon (courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)
  • Yakeshia Blackmon (courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)
  • Jaquez Porter (courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)
  • Jasmine Kelley (courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)
  • Jarvis Cook (courtesy: Biloxi Police Department)

Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.

