5 things to know about the virus outbreak from Dr. Tom Inglesby

President Trump issued a new voluntary guideline on Friday that Americans should wear non-medical cloth masks when the public goes out to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dr Tom Inglesby, Head of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, participated in “CBS Evening News” and talked about the potential of consumer masks and vaccines.

Here are some key points from the conversation.

1. Benefits of ordinary people wearing masks

After previous guidance from the government that Americans do not need to wear a mask, new guidelines released on Friday suggest that non-medical masks may help prevent the spread of the disease. did. Dr. Inglesby explains: “If we all wear masks in the public-they are only made of cloth, even if they are coarse masks-and we all collectively have fewer particles Are unlikely to breathe into the atmosphere and infect each other. “

2. A mask alone does not provide sufficient protection from COVID-19

Non-medical cloth masks may prevent the spread of the disease, especially if you are not aware of the infection, but Dr. Inglesby said, “Do not protect the wearer from anything. If you suddenly go out to the public with a protected cloth mask, it means they are not, they need to be as socially separated as everyone else. “

3. Our “best tool” is social distance

President Trump has stated that he does not order a blockade of the country, and the eight states have not yet placed their residents under orders to stay at home. Dr. Inglesby warned that “the best tool at this time is to keep social distance,” since vaccines have not yet been developed.

4. Vaccines are being developed at “breakthrough speed”

Dr. Fauci said on Thursday that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be developed in 12-18 months. At present there is an urgent need, but Dr. Inglesby has looked into that timeline. “Nobody wants to wait that long, but 12 to 18 months will break all records of vaccine development. So I think it’s considered a breakthrough speed.”

5. States need to track COVID-19 cases

As the country struggled to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus, Dr. Inglesby said, “There should be state and national databases so that we can see if we are making progress against the virus.” . He told us that case tracking was necessary, and state health officials said, “You are at home, and all your contacts, your family, your friends, Make sure your colleagues are also at home for a couple of weeks, I think this is a deal we must do together to control this. “

