5 things to know at CTVNews.ca on Friday, April 17, 2020: help with business, border measurement, survival tips

TORONTO –

Canada marked its worst day of contagion Thursday with more than 1,700 new cases, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to more than 30,000. Here’s another thing you need to know to start your day.

1. Helping industry: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday the new leasehold assistance program for businesses, with plans to reduce the requirements for small- and medium-sized companies to qualify. borrow money.

2. Border control: Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that there would be a reduction in measures against Canada-U.S. across the border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada needed more time “before deciding to ban the border.

3. Adults: As COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death and serious injuries in long-term care homes across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said more needs to be done to prevent against Canada’s oldest and most vulnerable.

4. Survivors story: Julie Lingan, 39-year-old mother of twins, is being praised for surviving a hero after she became infected with COVID-19 and spent two weeks breathing for her life.

5. Adult sleep: A Toronto-based psychiatrist says he has received inquiries from people who have quickly learned about their dreams since the outbreak began.

One more thing…

General loading: A small airplane made an emergency landing on a Quebec highway, touching the center of the car without injury.