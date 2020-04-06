5 things to know from surgeon Jerome Adams

Surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams said on Monday in “CBS Evening News” that the United States “hopes” for fewer deaths than originally predicted at COVID-19. This is what Fox News said, “ This will be the most difficult and sad week of most American life ” after Dr. Adams drew a tough picture on the weekend, and “ This is the moment of the Pearl Harbor attack It will be our 9/11 moment. “Our main points from that interview are:

1. About different demographic risk factors

New data shows that Black Americans with COVID-19 have higher mortality rates than other ethnic or racial groups. This is especially noticeable in Chicago, where public radio station WBEZ found that African Americans make up 70% of the deadly cases of COVID-19, but only 29% of the general population . “In too many communities, being black is a risk factor for complications of COVID-19,” said Adams.

2. Data shows New York and New Jersey ‘lights of hope’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the state curve may have begun to flatten. Dr. Adams told us, “ This is the first glimmer of hope in New York, New Jersey, and we hope the trend will continue, but it will not be possible for everyone to continue their role. Means not to be.

3. Will the United States reach the expected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths?

After promising news from New York that the curve could flatten, Dr. Adams suggested that the United States might not reach the projected 100,000-240,000 deaths from COVID-19. “I hope we don’t reach that peak,” he told us. “And I look forward to the projections we’ve been working on, based on data from other countries. With more and more data coming from the United States, these predictions are being shaped in new and better ways. It has been.”

4. About treatment of COVID-19

As politicians and public health officials are discussing possible treatments for COVID-19, Dr. Adams said, “I don’t think this epidemic will end with miraculous drugs and treatments.”

“I’m not going to deal with a way out of this problem. I’m not going to provide a way out of this problem or ventilate it,” he said. “The way we escape from this problem is to reduce demand, because of good old public health. Today, the most important thing is the issue of mitigation and social distance, But good hygiene to keep an eye on. “

5. Emerging hotspots and national capabilities

As the situation in New York and New Jersey showed signs of improvement, we asked surgeons for cities that have emerged as potential problem areas for the virus. “New Orleans is not at its peak yet, it’s a hot spot,” said Adams. “I know Michigan is really struggling, especially in the Detroit area, and from a supply perspective we send a lot of supplies and resources to New York. , And cannot afford to have 15, 20, 30 hotspots at the same time, as it can overwhelm the ability to handle it. ”

