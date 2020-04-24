5 things to know on CTVNews.ca on Friday, April 24, 2020: gun user topics, fundraisers, Ramadan launches

TORONTO –

Currently Canada has more than 42,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 25,000 surviving. Here’s another thing you need to know to start your day.

1. Before rampage: The gunman involved in the murder in Nova Scotia began his protest by nailing and beating his girlfriend before he escaped and hid in the surrounding woods.

2. Financial Studies: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that the government has allocated more money for health and research in the country to cover COVID-19.

3. ‘Vicious, racist’: A community within the Tory MP Derek Sloan’s ride is calling on Labor Commissioner Andrew Scheer to denounce his colleagues “cruel” and “racist” about the President. Monitoring Public Health Dr. Theresa Tam.

4. Virtual Ramadan: As Muslims in Canada and around the world begin to observe the holy month of Ramadan, imams are continuing for a long time so that their churches can stay connected during the outbreak.

5. Do Not Use All: Many are now using their Canada Emergency Fund, but Canadians should be ready to pay some of it back to tax next year.

One more thing…

New Updated: Experts have said that the long-term effects of long-term closures and fears about public spaces can change and where we buy products.

