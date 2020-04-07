5 things to know on CTVNews.ca on Tuesday, April 7, 2020: Help for employers, domestic violence, hospital visits

TORONTO –

Canada saw an increase of more than 1,100 incidents on COVID-19 in the last days, bringing the total to more than 16,600. Here’s another thing you need to know to start your day.

1. Negative symptoms: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to a London hospital after being seriously ill on Monday, just days after he was granted what he called “some”. the modern test. ”

2. More Resources: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government will soon come up with new regulations to make emergency services available to Canadians who are currently disqualified from Canada’s Emergency Assistance, including providing emergency care. contract and ‘gig’ staff.

3. Take shelter: In Canada and abroad, domestic violence victims are more likely to be exposed to the disease while some find themselves at home with their abusers.

4. Hospital visits: The families of the wife of the deceased COVID-19 are worried about others who may find themselves examining a new world unknown to their last concert. love.

5. The latest tracker: The idea of ​​making rounds online says that UV light can be used for hand washing, clothing or other household products, depending on the type of UV you are talking about.

One more thing…

Headgear works: Having trouble helping your child with their school work? CTV News is planning to begin introducing some of the virtual learning tools used across Canada.