5 things we learned from Bruno’s early days

One day when Chelsea and Leicester, the first 4 rivals, drew a 2-2 draw, Manchester United could not manage a scoreless deadlock against the Wolves at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes made his long-awaited debut from the start, as the two teams struggled to carve out scoring opportunities in a tight competition on Saturday evening.

The new United number 18 was impressive in possession, superbly distributing the game and getting closer with some long-term efforts.

For the Wolves, Adama Traoré and Raul Jimenez were probably the main offensive outlets, Traoré approaching in the first half with a hot training that escaped the post close to David de Gea.

The Red Devils progressively evolved in the match in the second half, Fernandes testing Rui Patricio with a free kick. Substitute Diogo Dalot would no doubt have sealed the game in stoppage time when he led Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s center at close range.

The result means that both teams have now dropped below Sheffield United, the gap with the top 4 remaining 6 points.

Here are 5 key points to remember from the match:

1. A tale of two defenses

While both teams have left much to be desired in their attack, the defenses can hardly be faulted.

Wolves dug deep into enemy turf, with each Manchester United player facing a solid wall of black every time he faced the goal. Willy Boly was a welcome comeback to the Nuno Santo backline after 3 months, and performed brilliantly to keep Daniel James and Anthony Martial at bay.

Wolves also looked threatening every time they broke. Traoré and Jimenez have wreaked havoc on teams like Manchester City and Tottenham this season with their precise counterattack.

But Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were rock solid, with several muffled attacks before they could develop. Fred also made a solid turn in the absence of Nemanja Matic.