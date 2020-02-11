5 things we learned from Wandsworth’s plenary council meeting this week

Local politics can often be difficult to follow – we all know the council takes care of our trash, but what else do they do?

Meetings are usually held in town halls in the evening and are not always broadcast live for residents to access at home.

Although most committees also include long reports of what’s going on in the borough, filled with complex jargon.

But the information they contain can be extremely important – covering everything from the latest road improvements to what is being done to help the most vulnerable in the borough.

Here is a list of the top five things we learned at this week’s Wandsworth council plenary:

1. Council will await Grenfell survey results before proceeding with other sprinkler fittings

Housing cabinet member Kim Caddy has confirmed that council will await the results of the second part of the Grenfell inquiry and government advice before deciding on measures to resume the installation of fire sprinklers in the borough towers.

In December of last year, the first-level court quashed the board’s request for a ruling that would entitle it to sprinklers back-installed in all rooms of all leases in council-owned buildings that have 10 floors or more in height, as part of fire safety. measures.

Cllr Caddy reiterated that council has resident safety “first and foremost in their minds”, and said she was proud of the council for quickly recognizing risk in its own blocks

2. Wandsworth invests £ 20 million to tackle the climate emergency

Just a few weeks ago, the board approved £ 5 million for the implementation of the new environmental and sustainability strategy.

This week, Councilor Rory O’Broin, a member of the firm’s finance and corporate resources, announced an additional investment of £ 15 million to finance energy efficiency, clean air, l urban greening, sustainable drainage and transport and cycling initiatives.

The borough hopes to become the greenest district in London’s interior and carbon neutral by 2030.

But Labor opposition members called for more specific targets and to raise the price per tonne of carbon for the offset fund to £ 95.

3. Council will not force entrepreneurs to pay for London Living Wage – but insists on lobbying for other social value schemes

Labor advisor Andy Gibbons lobbied council to ask contractors to agree to pay for the London Living Wage.

A member of the cabinet, Clr O’Broin, recognized the benefits but said: “The simple act of prescribing the London Living Wage is something that would open us up at costs that we cannot quantify. “

Rather, the board is pushing for “social value in procurement,” which examines the ways in which a contract can bring collective benefit to a community, such as creating more jobs or learning.

Cllr O’Broin pointed out that as an employer the board already pays for the London Living Wage and said that the vast majority of its contractors also do so.

The current route of Wandsworth High Street

4. Work is expected to begin removing the one-way system from Wandsworth High Street

Cllr O’Broin confirmed that updated designs to remove the one-way system will be consulted “imminently” by residents.

He said work is expected to start in 2021, with an expected completion date in 2024.

Cllr Tony Belton asked about the financial viability of the project, in collaboration with TfL, and about the over budget of £ 17 million.

Cllr O’Broin reiterated that there was a £ 27.5 million cap provided by Wandsworth and that the increase in costs was largely due to delays with TfL.

He said Wandsworth is ready and will push TfL to start construction as soon as possible.

5. Children and young people with special educational needs are always in difficulty in the borough

Cllr Judi Gasser gave a short speech on the funding of schools and the problems faced by children with special educational needs and disabilities.

She cited the recent inspection of Ofsted which required that the board and the local CCG produce a written action statement detailing how they will improve the service, particularly regarding the poor quality of the educational health care plans issued by the authority, which detail what help a child is entitled to receive.

“The majority group has looked away, not seeing the problems discovered by the inspectors of Ofsted. On this side, we have been talking about it for ages,” she said.

Conservative Councilor Peter Graham replied that the Conservatives are the party “for and who are supported by the working class”, and it is only through the approach of his party that the borough “will change for the better”.

