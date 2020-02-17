[5-tons-of-cocaine-seized-in-largest-costa-rica-drug-bust-ever]

by: CNN
Posted:
/ Updated:
COSTA RICA (CNN) — Police in Costa Rica have seized more than five tons of cocaine in the country’s largest drug bust ever.
The drugs were found stashed in more than 200 bags and hidden in decorative plants in a shipping container headed for the Netherlands.
The street value is estimated at more than $100 million.
Police say they arrested the driver who delivered the containers.
