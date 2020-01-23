5 upcoming movies aimed at women to be careful – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML4f6e6e4db0b897fccbcfd1306a225c2c11%

The year 2019 saw many films such as Saand Ki Aankh, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mission Mangal, including female actors. The year 2020 will be no different. It presents a number of unconventional and groundbreaking stories about women’s empowerment in the foreground, this year the audience is awaiting a surprising list of films. Here we provide an overview of the power stories …

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Led by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt will play the lead role. Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, the film revolves around the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, who owned a brothel and a matriarch.

2. Gunjan Saxena: the Kargil girl Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl is a biographical film about the first Indian female air force pilot in combat. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film Janhvi Kapoor will play Gunjan Saxena in real life.

3. Shakuntala Devi

The film is a biographical film about Shakuntala Devi, a writer and mathematician, popularly known as a human computer. Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film will be directed by Vidya Balan.

4. Thalaivi

The appearance of Thalaivi by Kangana Ranaut has already attracted the public. Directed by A. L. Vijay, the film is a biographical film about the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

5. Panga

Panga, by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, revolves around a kabbadi player, who decides to return at the age of 30. Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill play this drama in the lead roles.