5 ways to find unadvertised jobs

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs in the past few weeks after the longest economic expansion in history and its tough labor market preceded the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimated real unemployment rate is about 18%, and competition for opening a business is intensifying.

And yes, there is still room. LinkedIn has added a special section to highlight companies that have announced large-scale recruitment initiatives. Fidelity Investments, Salesforce, Capital One, and SpaceX have also announced adoption. Kiran Prasad, vice president of consumer products at LinkedIn, said that in addition to front-line essential workers such as store associates, healthcare specialists and warehouse employees, companies in these sectors will continue to hire in other sectors. I am.

However, there are opportunities to not be published on job ads or on large platforms. Cincinnati-based career coach Kristen Zavo is the author of “Job Joy: Your Care in Success, Meaning, and Happiness in Your Career,” and many, if not most, jobs are promoted. I said no. They may be deployed with recruiters or hiring managers who use their own networks to carry out their duties. “In my own personal experience, I’ve seen clients and HR managers confirm that it’s true,” she says.

So how do you find a job when the job is full before you first apply or announce? Zabo and other experts recommend combining networking, wit, and strategy to find opportunities now.

1. Analyze skills

Assessing what really stands out in a particular field can help you gain valuable advantage in the highly competitive recruitment market. Therefore, before you submit your scattershot resume, take a moment to analyze what’s good, says Jason M. Hill, founder of outplacement and career coaching firm Sound Advice Careers. I will. “I really understand what I want to do at the intersection of genius zones. The intersection of what I am good at and what I like,” he says.

It’s easy to fall into the rarity mindset, but Hill says that if you can clearly assess and express the type of work that can deliver real value, you’ll be ahead of applicants looking for something to land on. . .

2. Polish your online brand

When you start your job hunt, check your online status, such as creating a LinkedIn profile. Prasad said applicants should be aware of features in the platform that will help recruiters find out they are looking for new jobs. This allows you to take advantage of a network of jobs managed by professional talent finders.

It is also a good opportunity to publish more information online, share the content of others, and engage in online conversations with your contacts to showcase your knowledge, competence and thought leadership. Online conversations on LinkedIn have increased 55% year-over-year.

3. Tap Network

Once you know where your online presence reflects your strengths and where they add value, it’s a good idea to reach out to your network strategically. Connect online with contacts in your field of work. Look for mutual connections that can introduce your target company’s contacts. Create referral messages with links to relevant online profiles, websites, and portfolios to make it easy for contacts to transfer and refer information.

Zabo recommends scheduling a brief information interview. Wait 15 minutes to discuss your company or job hunting, as it can be time consuming if your contacts work from home. When preparing for a call or video chat, be sure to do your homework, gather information, and polish your career story.

At the end of the call, ask your contacts if you can think of other people you need to talk to, Zavo suggests. It may lead to other referrals and opportunities to expand your network.

4. Look for clues

Hill proposes to target opportunities and contacts in growing industries such as logistics, healthcare and technology. Examine the IR and news release sections of your target company to see if there are any announcements about growth initiatives or reductions. This can help you know where to target most effectively.

In addition to formal job advertisements, you can find other clues online about your company. From time to time, employees create social media posts about opportunities. Search for terms such as “employment” and “opportunity” on social media and narrow your results to include only “posts” and “content”.

5. Strengthen your skill set

Use your free time to build new skills that make you a more attractive candidate. Prasad said LinkedIn increased streaming learning content on the platform by 50% per week. The company also offers about 30 free courses on subjects such as remote work, navigating new work environments, and networking.

Some research, strategy, and effective networks are needed to find opportunities before they may be published or never. Starting now will likely help you gain an edge in your job search and find the right opportunity for you.

