5 years after the death of a patient with special needs, the Pasco dentist can expect to lose his license

The victim’s parents want criminal complaints

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – More than five years after the death of one of her patients, a dentist from Pasco County loses her license to practice medicine.

At a meeting in August, the Board of Dentistry unanimously voted to revoke Dr.’s license. Veronica Thompson.

Dr. Veronica Thompson was on trial this week to get her license. She agreed to an agreement with the Florida Department of Health, in which the state will revoke her admission as a dentist.

“That’s exactly what should have happened,” said Gary Myers.

Gary is the father of Tommy Myers. Tommy, a patient with special needs, had to be sedated for dental work.

According to a government investigation, Dr. Thompson Tommy too quickly too much anesthesia in September 2014. He stopped breathing and died in a hospital days later when life support was removed.

“She gave my son a very effective drug and he was killed, and she was not authorized to do so,” said Maureen, mother of Tommy.

In two previous settlement proposals between the Ministry of Health and Dr. Thompson was asked to pay the costs of the investigation and to attend training courses. The Board of Dentistry rejected both agreements and instead voted to revoke the license.

The board is expected to vote on this latest proposal in February, which will see Dr. Thompson also has to bear the cost of the government investigation up to $ 35,000.

This is far from over for the Myers family.

“I think charges must be brought against them,” said Maureen Myers.

“We believe there has to be a trial,” added Gary Myers.

This is the responsibility of the public prosecutor at Pinellas Pasco.

