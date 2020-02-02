5 YouTube Channels Every player must sign up for 2020

What’s even better than playing video games? Watch video game content of course! While the content of the games hasn’t really hit its stride until YouTube and Twitch are found, it is undoubtedly the driving force behind both platforms. But if you are just getting started on YouTube gaming gaming, you will need some direction on where to get started. Here are five YouTube channels that will fill your subscription box with incredible content.

YouTube / Scott the Woz

Scott Woz

One of the most consistent and high quality YouTubers in recent years, Scott Wozniak (better known as Scott the Woz) is easily one of the most needed subscribers on YouTube. Generally uploading every Sunday, Wozniak touches on topics like canceled games, instruction manuals, game shops, and even Madden 2008, of course!

Monitoring Required: The big mysteries of the game

YouTube / AntDude

AntDude

If you’re looking to sit back and watch some relaxing game reviews, AntDude is for you. In a world full of critics screaming for bad games, AntDude takes a more relaxed approach, with many funny jokes. It’s also the unofficial place to go for Kirby reviews – just in case you’re wondering.

Required Tracking: Bad Crash Bandicoot Games

YouTube / Arlo

Arlo

YouTube has definitely taken some flak in the last couple of years for what it has to allow on its platform. Well, one channel where you definitely don’t need to worry about seeing something bad is Arlo. A healthy, relaxing channel focused on Nintendo, Arlo is constantly updated with new videos, providing consistently high quality reviews, hypothetical information and forecasts. Oh, it’s also a puppet.

Monitoring Required: Let’s Predict Nintendo 2020!

YouTube / Did You Know Gambling?

Did You Know Gaming?

Did you know that you know that Gaming makes informative gambling videos? With a wide variety of voice partners, did you know gambling? has become an important hub for video game events, from random trivia to dedicated videos for big franchises.

Required tracking: Spider-Man games

YouTube / SomeCallMeJohnny

SomeCallMeJohnny

Ever wanted to see a review of almost every video game ever made? Well, SomeCallMeJohnny is on a good track. Known for the “Johnny Vs.” series, SomeCallMeJohnny comments on retro games, modern games, new releases and even the appearance of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Hey, I told you Johnny is reviewing everything.

Follow-up Required: Johnny Vs. The Bubsy series

