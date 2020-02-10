50 Cent announces four derivative shows – Up News Info

Power finally closed the chapter in a six-season race where viewers were at the edge of their seats at the end of each episode. However, this was only the beginning of the Power universe!

Spoiler alert: James St. Patrick was murdered by his own son. Tasha St. Patrick ended up in prison while her son completed his four-year bachelor’s degree at a world-class university.

Immediately afterwards, advances were shown for new programs that brought 50 Cent to Instagram to announce.

The rapper as executive producer wrote: “Mary J. Blige led Power Book II: Ghost Power Book III: Raising Kanan Power Book IV: Influence Larenz Tate Power Book V: Force TOMMY #powerneverends. “

There were mixed reactions both at the end of the series and at the spin-offs.

While some can’t wait to dive deep into the prequels and sequels, others don’t want to watch a show where the main character is no longer part of the cast.

One fan wrote: “When everyone killed Ghost, my interest in the show also died. No other character can wear the show. This time I will cancel my Starz subscription forever. “

A viewer tweeted: “You really have to understand how intelligent a power was. Even at his death, the spirit got exactly what he wanted from Tariq by making his will the way he did and by not giving anything to Tasha, because she never wanted to support him to be legitimate. #PowerNeverEnds “.

They are talking about not seeing one of the Power Spin Offs just because Ghost died. What else will they see? Another season of the empire? Ru Paul’s Drag Race? What else? # PowerTV # PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/d5Eu0FmHty

– CryptographyAC_ (@CryptographyAC_) February 9, 2020

Another fan tweeted: “ooooo let me clarify this, they have ruined an incredible series to make sure that some spin-offs could appear. #PowerTV #PowerNeverEnds “

While this said, "They're talking about not seeing the Spin Offs energy just because Ghost died." What else will they see? Another season of the empire? Ru Paul's Drag Race? What else? & # 39;

Do you see one of the spin-offs?

