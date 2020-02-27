[50-cent-announces-he-may-now-command-your-most-loved-rappers’-professions:-“i’ve-made-the-decision-to-choose-the-task-at-def-jam”]

New York rapper 50 Cent is not taking any times off. The hip-hop executive has announced he’s officially signing up for forces with iconic report label Def Jam.

Significant Points: Fif went to his Twitter website page Thursday to split the huge information to followers.

Higher-Key Information: A couple of times back, songs executive Paul Rosenberg left his posture at Def Jam as the chairman and company head.

Paul Rosenberg, Def Jam Recordings Chairman & CEO, has stepped down from his situation to start Goliath Data, a new joint enterprise with Common Tunes Group (UMG). The departure from the job will come just two many years soon after Eminem’s extended time manager took over as CEO of Def Jam. Rosenberg will carry on to provide as a expert to Def Jam on its legacy artists, while also remaining the principal of Goliath Artists, Inc., the management business that handles Eminem among some others. Rosenberg will also keep his purpose as President of Shady Information, Eminem’s joint undertaking with UMG’s Interscope Geffen A&M.

Wait, There’s Extra: According to experiences, Rosenberg’s workload and curiosity in starting up up his individual label sparked the large occupation move.

In response to the tale, Def Jam confirmed Rosenberg’s imminent departure and clarified that the outgoing government would be spearheading a new boutique imprint named Goliath Records underneath the similar Common New music Group mother or father corporation. A presumptive narrative driving his exit rapidly congealed, centered around the straightforward thought that, with three Eminem albums launched in just the past two several years, he simply just could not go on running the label while his most important non-Def Jam client was in the midst of a remarkable commercial comeback. (Forbes)

Right before You Go: Paul built confident to credit history Main Executive Officer of Common Music Group Lucian Grainge for letting him assist operate Def Jam about the previous few decades.