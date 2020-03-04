[50-cent-announces-pop-smoke-posthumous-album-release-day-+-phone-calls-out-“weak-a**-n*ggas”-not-calling-him-back-again]

New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t enjoying all over with his approaching Pop Smoke posthumous release. The G-Unit manager has updated fans on the project’s status.

Big Points

On Wednesday, 50 went to his social media pages to lock-in a Might launch date. He also arrived at out to Texas rapper Article Malone for a visitor attribute.

“Set for release in May well. Oh yeah, Write-up Malone I’m gonna strike ya mobile phone, I require you on this. … Belief my judgement, I know what I’m doing.”

Superior-Critical Particulars

The rap star also sent a direct information to some ‘weak’ individuals. West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg unveiled an desire in working on the new Pop Smoke album in Fif’s responses part.

“I’m searching at anything by a distinctive lens, everyone I simply call ain’t coming but I’m undertaking what I have to do to make it incredibly hot. I don’t like a good deal of you weak an*ggas but I like Pop Smoke.” -50 Cent

“I’m waiting on the connect with cuz” -Snoop Dogg

Wait, There’s Additional

On Monday, Fif requested for a substantial favor. The rap star publicly requested musicians Drake and Chris Brown to incorporate their expertise to the approaching posthumous launch. Prior to listening to if they’d be down, West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch responded to 50’s request. RR vowed to get associated on the forthcoming album.

“See I got Roddy Ricch on deck, this sh*t gonna be stupid. [Drake] exactly where you at n*gga, really don’t start out acting light skinned on us. … Yo [Chris Brown] I’m a need to have you on this file. But what da f*ck you do to your hair blood.”

Just before You Go

On Sunday, Fif announced he would executive make and finalize a Pop Smoke posthumous album.