50 Cent crime drama series “Black Mafia Family”, covered by Starz

The American network Starz has officially received the green light of the 50 Cent Black Family Mafia drama series.

The show is based on the real-life story of Detroit brothers Demetrius the Great Sword and Terry of the Southwestern Flora, who became one of the most influential crime families in America and their subsequent intersection with the hip-hop world.

50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, will act as executive producer, and Randy Huggins, who worked on “Criminal Minds”, “The Shield” and the early “Rapper” series, was named the author.

Credit: Getty

Jackson announced he was working on the series last year, which is part of a big deal between Starz and his G-Unit Film and Television company.

“I said the Black Mafia was coming and it would be the biggest show on television. Fur and Terry are legends, and I’m excited to bring my story to the Stars,” Jackson said.

“This is a project that Curtis has always been extremely passionate about, and we are delighted that he will be our partner in implementing it,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz.

“The Black Mafia family has all the hallmarks of great drama, from the Flensor brothers who go beyond life to the deadly world they lived in. This series will be an incredible journey for viewers around the world.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently pledged to help end Pop Smoke’s debut album after the rapper was killed in February.