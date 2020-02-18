[50 Cent Defends Heading Off-Off On Rick James Rape Accuser: “Who Waits 41 Yrs To File A Complaint”]

New York rapper 50 Cent is not having back again his text. The hip-hop veteran has arrive ahead to defend going off on an alleged sexual assault victim of late new music icon Rick James.

Big Facts: On Tuesday, Fif strike up his Instagram webpage to discuss up on his inner thoughts.

Large-Important Aspects: Earlier this 7 days, 50 in the beginning shared his thoughts on the $50 million lawsuit and appeared to side with James’ innocence.

Hold out, There is Far more: According to studies, the alleged attack went down in the late 70’s in New York Point out.

A female claims late R&B star Rick James violently raped her in upstate New York when she was just 15 — and is now suing his estate for $50 million, according to court docket documents. The unidentified accuser states the “Super Freak” singer attacked her when he visited a youth detention property in Buffalo in 1979, a 12 months just after the launch of his first album. He quickly manufactured her “very uncomfortable” by becoming “very suggestive and inappropriate” — then pinned her down and raped her when she went to her area, her lawsuit claims. (Site 6)

Prior to You Go: Prior to his demise in the mid-2000’s, James dealt with numerous sexual assault instances.