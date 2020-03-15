50 Cent Hits NYC Strip Club Amid Coronavirus, City Shutdown Removal

Play video content

50 Cent gives a huge middle finger to coronavirus panic by going to a strip club in a severely affected area of ​​New York City … and throwing money like never before.

The rapper was at the Starlet’s Gentlemen’s club in Woodside, NY Saturday night – just outside Jackson Heights, and just across from Manhattan – where he had no mask or gloves … but he had plenty of paper on his lap with the dancers around.

Fitty even enjoyed spreading the treasures of what looked like a decent packed spot – knocking her $ $ off the stage as the strippers took it all in stride. Eyewitnesses told us that he was even more excited and stripped of his dough when the DJ started playing his own songs.

It is clear that people are not stressed about catching COVID-19 … even if the city is in the midst of shutting down and ordering people to stay home and away from public spaces.

I was out of midtown Manhattan yesterday and it seemed like it was over. Never in 26 years in the city have I seen such empty streets. It’s true. The #shutdownNYC pic.twitter.com/hXebqQQCT0

– Gusto Clark wants Joe Biden to watch the clock (@ Clarknt67) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, back in Manhattan right … it appears that tons of people are staying on the streets because of a lot of warnings, not to mention a huge explosion in confirmed cases.

Not 50 though … he seemed to do his thing until he got sick … or died trying. That’s a pun, relax.