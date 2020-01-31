50 Cent Hollywood Star Walk of Fame Ceremony included Dr. Dre, Eminem

Image: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Thursday, Curstis “50 Cent” Jackson received his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and to the surprise of those in attendance, he was joined by visionaries who helped guide his career: extraordinary producer Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Shady Records co-founder Marshall “Eminem” Mathers.

“I don’t think my career would have been what it would have been without the support of (Dr. Dre and Eminem),” rapper Get Rich or Die Tryin said on the podium, according to Billboard. “Dre is a mentor for the whole team. He was a mentor for the whole team because he could guide us in different ways without him even knowing it. “

While the family reunion was long overdue, there was one notable absence: former Interscope Records president Jimmy Iovine, who played a central role in transforming the abrasive Queens, NY, from a colloquial name.

“I was wrong not to have invited him and not to have him here today because he is a big part of the success I have had,” said 50. “When he pointed television, this is where I started to think: “I should make movies and television. “”

After taking the podium, Eminem took the time to remember the humble beginnings of executive producer Power.

“Of all the things I don’t remember in 2002, I remember very well the first time I met 50 people. One of the first things I noticed was his presence. It was just like he was going to be a star. He was the whole package, “Em started.” I’m here today because he’s not just a business partner for me, he’s one of the best friends I know in the world. I will say that it is much more fun to be his friend than his enemy. He was always there when I needed him. “

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, comedian Michael Blackson and co-stars of Power Lala and Joseph Sikora were also in attendance.

“This one is important because everyone is in the same space and feels the same thing,” 50 told the crowd. “I just want to say thank you for your support.”

You can watch the entire ceremony below.

