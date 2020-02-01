50 Cent is still upset about the loss to Evanescence at the 2004 Grammys

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
19
50 cents complained that he lost the award for best new artist to Evanescence at the 2004 Grammys.

The rapper made the comments when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dr. Dre and Eminem helped Fiddy – aka Curtis Jackson – celebrate the moment. The latter made an emotional speech to mark the moment.

However, it seems that the rapper still couldn’t forget to be hit to a certain award that was eventually won by the Arkansas rock band.

The unveiling of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 50 cents. Photo credit: Getty

“They have the biggest hip hop debut album (but) they don’t have a Best New Artist trophy,” said 50 of the 2004 Grammys Awards. “The best new artist, they gave Evanescence that shit.

“Can you find Evanescence? I haven’t seen Evanescence since that night. Since that night they have given them the trophy. “Watch the full clip of the 1950s speech. His comments on Evanescence begin around 5:30 a.m.

Despite the complaints, the event was largely praised for 50 cents – especially for his early mentor Eminem. In honor of the ‘In Da Club’ rapper, Em said: “Of all the things I don’t remember, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed at 50 was his presence because it felt like he was a star … It just seemed like he was the whole package. “

Earlier this week (January 30), 50 said that the death of great basketball player Kobe Bryant caused him to reevaluate his history of the feud.

The rapper wrote a video on Instagram hugging the late athlete after a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

“I feel like afterwards I have to achieve what I want in life,” he said. “I have to concentrate, I don’t argue with anyone anymore. I will do it differently if there is a problem.”

