50 Cent is still upset about the loss to Evanescence at the 2004 Grammys

50 cents complained that he lost the award for best new artist to Evanescence at the 2004 Grammys.

The rapper made the comments when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dr. Dre and Eminem helped Fiddy – aka Curtis Jackson – celebrate the moment. The latter made an emotional speech to mark the moment.

However, it seems that the rapper still couldn’t forget to be hit to a certain award that was eventually won by the Arkansas rock band.

The unveiling of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 50 cents. Photo credit: Getty

“They have the biggest hip hop debut album (but) they don’t have a Best New Artist trophy,” said 50 of the 2004 Grammys Awards. “The best new artist, they gave Evanescence that shit.

“Can you find Evanescence? I haven’t seen Evanescence since that night. Since that night they have given them the trophy. “Watch the full clip of the 1950s speech. His comments on Evanescence begin around 5:30 a.m.

Despite the complaints, the event was largely praised for 50 cents – especially for his early mentor Eminem. In honor of the ‘In Da Club’ rapper, Em said: “Of all the things I don’t remember, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed at 50 was his presence because it felt like he was a star … It just seemed like he was the whole package. “

Earlier this week (January 30), 50 said that the death of great basketball player Kobe Bryant caused him to reevaluate his history of the feud.

The rapper wrote a video on Instagram hugging the late athlete after a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

“I feel like afterwards I have to achieve what I want in life,” he said. “I have to concentrate, I don’t argue with anyone anymore. I will do it differently if there is a problem.”