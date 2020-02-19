[50-cent-practically-dropped-it-seeking-at-a-gender-neutral-bathroom:-“s**t-is-changing”]

As found on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom
New York rapper 50 Cent is realizing he has to adjust with the moments. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to share his experience going into a gender neutral toilet.
Big Facts: On Tuesday, Fif hit up Instagram to very low-essential make a statement about some bathrooms getting to be unisex.
On A Connected Be aware: This 7 days, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz shared his frustrations with retired NBA great Dwyane Wade supporting his son’s transgender transformation.
Wait, There’s More: A couple of days back, D-Wade appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to share his help for his transgender mini-me.
Prior to You Go: Wade’s family condition sparked blended reactions from throughout social media and YouTube influencers.