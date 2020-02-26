50-cent-praises-pop-smoke’s-freestyle-address-of-his-hit-‘many-men’

Next the loss of life of Pop Smoke final week, 50 Cent has praised the younger rapper’s deal with of his 2003 strike ‘Many Men’.

Go through a lot more: Shell out tribute to the late, terrific Pop Smoke with his 10 ideal tracks

The ‘Dior’ rapper was shot and killed at his property in Los Angeles, California on February 19. The law enforcement explained the murder as a “targeted” hit.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent was noticed partying with the 20-year-old in Miami for the duration of Super Bowl weekend, and he has due to the fact been extremely vocal about Pop Smoke’s talent and their friendship.

Now, he’s shared a clip of a Pop Smoke freestyle the place he covers 50’s ‘Many Men’, which functions on the G-Unit rapper’s diamond-promoting debut album ‘Get Loaded or Die Tryin”.

“I explained to you nas to make positive very little come about to him,” 50 wrote on his Twitter web site. “What the fuck gentleman. He was on his way.”

See the clip beneath:

🤦‍♂️i told you niggas to make sure practically nothing transpire to him. 🤨 what the fuck male 😠he was on his way. pic.twitter.com/tgMzn3mehk — 50cent (@50cent) February 25, 2020

Very last 7 days, Pop Smoke’s girlfriend spoke out for the first time given that his loss of life.

She recalled the previous time they saw each individual other just as a private memorial for the rapper was held over the weekend.

In the meantime, 50 Cent has been given a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Supporting Fiddy – aka Curtis Jackson – to rejoice the instant was Dr Dre and Eminem, the latter providing an emotive speech to mark the minute.