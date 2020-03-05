[50-cent-puts-respect-on-birdman’s-title-+-celebrates-his-daughter’s-b-day:-“you-know-you-have-a-gift”]

New York rapper 50 Cent has nothing but appreciate for everyone’s beloved Dollars Funds manager. The hip-hop veteran has acknowledged Birdman‘s greatness and shouted out his daughter’s birthday.

Massive Specifics

This week, Fif went to his Instagram web site to spend large regard. The G-Device boss spoke on Baby’s greatness and his daughter’s b-day.

“Shout-out to Birdman in a culture that’s out with the outdated and in with the new, we adhere about, which is how you know you have a reward. God bless you and Bria Williams. Delighted birthday, wishing you and yours a lot good results.”

50 Cent celebrates Birdman’s daughter birthday

High-Vital Particulars

A couple of hrs ago, Birdman designed confident to accept Bria Williams‘ born day. The hip-hop mogul shared a slideshow of pictures showcasing BW hanging out with a slew of celebrities.

Wait around, There’s Additional

The Cash Dollars leader also shared a different birthday submit. In his open message, Birdman thorough how much Bria suggests to him.

“Happy birthday to my wonderful daughter Bria Williams. My Toddler Gladys I like you with every single piece of me. My heart, my soul. Daddy newborn female. Cash Cash loaded woman.”

Just before You Go

Finally, in late February Newborn celebrated one more significant birthday. Birdman went to his social media pages to accept his son’s born working day. The Income Dollars head also acknowledged his son Bryan Williams Jr. is the foreseeable future and key to continuing his legacy. The Louisiana indigenous even went as far as to motivate him to end his achievements when he’s finished.

“Happy birthday Bryan Williams Jr. Youthful King. Young Stunna. Blood really like. Abundant Everyday living. I did it all for you to finish son.”