[50-cent-reacts-to-pop-smoke’s-need-to-listen-to-numerous-men-go-over:-“told-you-n****s-to-make-guaranteed-very-little-happen-to-him”]

As witnessed on SOHH.com – stick to @sohh @sohhdotcom
New York rapper 50 Cent understands Pop Smoke left the world properly further than his time. The hip-hop veteran has shared the late 20-year-old’s deal with of his unforgettable “Many Men” classic.
Huge Info: Past night, Fif strike up his social media webpages to share Pop’s challenging-hitting words.
On A Connected Notice: A several days in the past, Houston rapper Travis Scott reflected on the globe losing Smoke from gun violence.
Wait, There’s Extra: According to studies, a stunning Wednesday morning deadly capturing went down at Pop’s home in California.
Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a house invasion robbery … TMZ has acquired. The rapper was at a household in the Hollywood Hills at about four: 30 AM when two adult males wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house … this in accordance to law enforcement resources. We’re instructed the 2 adult males fired various shots, putting and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were being observed fleeing on foot. (TMZ)
Prior to You Go: Law enforcement tried to nab at the very least one particular suspect.
TMZ reviews that no suspects have been apprehended or recognized. 1 man was reportedly put in handcuffs but was produced after law enforcement determined he was not concerned. It is unclear if Pop Smoke realized the shooters. (Pop Tradition)