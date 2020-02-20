[50-cent-reveals-electricity-e-book-iii:-elevating-kanan-solid-members-+-raises-anticipations:-“i’m-doing-the-job-on-new-audio-for-this-clearly-show]

New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t wasting any time. The “Power” govt producer has shared some fresh seems to be at new forged customers for his upcoming “Raising Kanan” sequence.

Major Facts: This 7 days, Fif hit up his social media internet pages with contemporary photographs of his “Power E-book III: Boosting Kanan” crew.

Higher-Key Information: Previously in the 7 days, 50 shared some important details on the casting system for his future collection.

Wait around, There is Much more: Speculation not too long ago developed on actor Omar Epp joining the spin-off collection.

While no unique information of Epps’ role are known, the House vet is playing a major figure in the Power cannon, I listen to. Staying that Boosting Kanan is the only Electric power spinoff to choose spot in the earlier, it is pretty obvious whoever the Brooklyn-born Epps is portraying will have achieve in the primarily New York-established globe of the franchise. Arrive at that could stretch, a person way or another, to the Mary J. Blige-led and Technique Gentleman, Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson and Naturi Naughton starring Power Book II: Ghost, the Larenz Tate-led Electric power E book IV: Influence and the now L.A.-centered Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) driven Power Book V: Power. (Deadline)

Before You Go: Just lately, 50 exposed the forged of his future “Power Ebook II: Ghost” series.