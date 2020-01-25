50 Cent shoots again for Taraji P. Henson’s remarks on & # 39; Power & # 39; e & # 39; Rich & # 39; – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLee798a5744316b23a47943db96619d2511%

50 Cent has returned to his usual jokes on Instagram, and this time he’s doing it with Taraji P. Henson. Taraji was invited to the podcast of “Expedito, quot; by T.I, where she spoke about” Power, quot; and “Empire, quot; as competing black television programs.

It is clear that his remark did not hit the 50 in the right way. Taraji said absolutely what he thought and made it clear that he believes 50 Cent creates negativity around the two shows.

And in the regular 50 Cent way, Curtis sends him an apology on Instagram, which is not so bad.

It is clear that 50 has no problem creating some competition between the programs, but Taraji believes he should pay more attention to his words. Taraji talks about how hard he has worked to get where he is, and how much both the “Empire, quot; and the” Power, quot; impact of black culture.

