[50-cent-teases-tommy’s-electricity-spin-off-collection:-“what-do-you-think-he’s-gonna-do-when-he-gets-to-la-+-finds-out-weed-is-legal-+-mexican’s-acquired-all-the-blow”]

“Power” government producer 50 Cent is obtaining supporters extra hyped up correct now. The hip-hop veteran has teased admirers about a extremely-expected “Power E-book V” collection.

Large Info: On Thursday, Fif hit up his Instagram website page to get followers hyped about “Power” character Tommy taking his talent from New York City to Los Angeles.

On A Related Observe: In accordance to reports, actor Mekai Curtis will acquire on the position of “Power” most loved Kanan Stark in the future “Power E book III: Raising Kanan” demonstrate.

Mekai Curtis has been cast as a young Kanan Stark, the character performed in the mothership sequence by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. He joins previously introduced forged member Patina Miller, who will perform Kanan’s mom. The younger Kanan is described as clever, pushed and even now naïve. Kanan’s environment revolves around his mom, Raq (Miller), who lifted him by herself. She is his every little thing. At the same time, he is starting to get a sense of not only the world close to him, but his location in said entire world. Kanan wishes to be just like his mom and that’s the challenge. (Wide range)

Hold out, There is Far more: This week, 50 Cent strike up his social media webpages to expose a New York Metropolis park pic and alert followers filming experienced started.

Right before You Go: Last week, 50 shared fresh photographs of his “Power Book III: Increasing Kanan” forged and mentioned he wished nothing but perfection for the collection.