[50-cent-thinks-that-snitching-won’t-make-6ix9ine-fewer-thriving]

For the duration of his appearance on & # 39 The Angie Martinez Show & # 39 , the hip-hop mogul insists that the rainbow-haired rapper can lose guidance because of to his cooperation with the feds.

50 cents believe that 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) will not deal with any issue in terms of attractiveness immediately after his release from prison. For the duration of his current overall look on “The Angie Martinez Display, “the hip-hop mogul mentioned the issue, describing why he believed that.

In the video, which was uploaded on Wednesday, February 19, Fiddy denied when the host recommended that the rainbow-haired rapper could get rid of guidance owing to his cooperation with the feds. “Practically nothing will quit him from offering documents,” Fif shared.

Expressing that some enthusiasts would have an understanding of why he produced the selection, the “Ability“The govt producer and the star continued,” … Central The united states has small children who fully grasp that you didn’t assist the people today who were being likely to harm your mother, that you did not guidance the folks who would genuinely hurt you. They realize that. ”

Later, Angie mentioned those little ones took symptoms from the streets in an try to feel connected to the lifestyle, and that led to the problem of whether this could lead some followers to give up their help for the creator of hits “FEFE.”

“They attempt to realize the road and the electrical power that circulates by it and all the terminologies and all that,” replied the rapper “In Da Club.” “But they do recognize that element, Ang. Was (6ix9ine) supposed to keep him true and turn 40 for the guys who had been heading to do one thing to (his) mom and had been basically setting up to actually damage him?”

Fiddy also mentioned that the 23-yr-outdated rapper was backed by Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. “Do you know who is driving Tekashi?” 50 asked Angie. “What is actually his son’s title?” Angie replied, to which Fiddy replied: “Lucian. Is he your son or is he? … That is the machine, Angie. That’s the huge device.”