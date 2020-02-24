[50-cent-trolls-dwyane-wade-+-his-transgender-daughter:-“now-this-some-funny-s**t”]

As found on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper 50 Cent is out here with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran has playfully thrown some digital jabs at retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and his transgender daughter.

Huge Facts: On Monday, 50 went to Instagram to get at D-Wade with a savage meme showcasing accused sexual predator R. Kelly.

Large-Essential Details: On Tuesday, Wade’s celeb wife Gabrielle Union hit up her Instagram web page with a direct concept to any individual sending negativity her family’s way.

Wait, There’s Additional: The exact same working day, equally rap star Younger Thug and Wack 100 went to their social media web pages with their stances on Union and her partner D-Wade supporting their 12-calendar year-old’s final decision to come to be transgender.

In advance of You Go: The exact same 7 days, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz shared his frustrations with Wade supporting his son’s transgender transformation.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="900" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wYHihTCgtOw?feature=oembed" title="Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Dwyane Wade Over Transgender Daughter" width="1200"></noscript>