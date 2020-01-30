50-cent vow never to argue with anyone again after Kobe Bryant’s death

50 cents said the death of the great basketball player Kobe Bryant prompted him to reevaluate his history of the feud.

The rapper wrote a video on Instagram hugging the late athlete after a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks

“I feel like afterwards I have to achieve what I want in life,” he said. “I have to concentrate, I don’t argue with anyone anymore. I will do it differently if there is a problem.”

The legendary basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven others on Sunday, triggering tributes from Kanye West, Drake, Flea and Travis Barker.

Meanwhile, Beyonce had an homage of her own today. She posted three pictures of Bryant and his daughter on Instagram and said, “I will continue to pray diligently for your queens. You are deeply missed, beloved Kobe. “

Earlier this week, rapper Bad Bunny also released “6 Rings”, a new song dedicated to the late basketball star that features comments from Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Bad Bunny paid tribute to Bryant on Instagram and wrote: “I never thought it would hurt me so much! I remember the first time I saw a basketball game with my father when I was seven, and it was a game by this genius. From that day on, he became my favorite player forever! “