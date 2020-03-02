50-cent-vows-to-complete-pop-smoke’s-debut-album-just-after-rapper’s-murder

50 Cent has vowed to aid end Pop Smoke‘s debut album soon after the rapper was shot lifeless very last month.

The 20 yr-aged rapper was shot and killed at a dwelling in Los Angeles, California on February 19. The law enforcement explained the murder as a “targeted” strike.

At the time of his demise, Pop Smoke was thought to be doing the job on his to start with comprehensive album after releasing mixtapes like ‘Meet The Woo’ and ‘Meet The Woo Vol.2’.

Publishing on Instagram, Fiddy wrote: “I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna government develop and complete his album for him.”

It will come soon after 50 Cent was spotted partying with the late 20-year-previous in Miami throughout Tremendous Bowl weekend, only weeks ahead of his death. 50 has considering that been extremely vocal about Pop Smoke’s expertise, and not long ago praised the rapper’s cover of ‘Many Men’.

Praising Pop Smoke’s get on the ‘Get Loaded or Die Tryin’ keep track of, he mentioned: “What the fuck person. He was on his way.”

Pop Smoke’s family members also paid out tribute to the late rapper in a the latest statement.

In the assertion, Pop Smoke’s loved ones called for “respect and accountable reporting” although they grieve for their son.