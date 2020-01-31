50 cents don’t argue about getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

50 cents must feel like a million dollars. He just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! He made his way to Hollywood to personally take the honor and is excited to be part of this elite group of entertainers.

XXL reports: “The electricity producer emphasized that he put his hometown on the map and promised to boast of honor. He also shamelessly stopped the premiere of his new ABC drama series For Life. “

The star gets its star

According to The Source, the 50 cent star (real name – Curtis Jackson) marks the 2,868. Star on the way. It is located in front of the W Hotel near Hollywood and Vine. Maybe 50 rent the penthouse suite to celebrate! The star reads, “Curtis ’50 Cent ‘Jackson.”

Call south

Of course, 50 used social media to spread news. He wrote: “South Side on the map, wait until you see me running with it.”

Done with the drama

In other news, after Kobe Bryant’s death, 50 have declared his days of dispute over. And the man certainly has his fair share of “beef”.

He said: “I have the feeling that afterwards I have to achieve what I want in life. I have to concentrate. I don’t argue with anyone anymore. I will handle it differently if there is a problem. “This is good news because we all know that arguments and word of mouth never lead to anything productive.

Well done, 50! May this star remind you that your work is considered wonderful by many. He’ll ride this wave for a while!

