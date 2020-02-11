50 golds – part 2 (1928-1952)

Phil Jay 11/02/2020

World Boxing News continues to look back at the 50 gold medalists of the United States’ Olympic boxing teams.

Below is a table from 1928 to 1952.

1928

At the 1928 Games in Amsterdam, the US team won two silver medals and one bronze.

1932

In 1932, the United States sent an eight-member team to Los Angeles, California. Two gold medals were won.

EDWARD (EDDIE) FLYNN

Flynn fought professionally before returning to the amateurs and was a member of the wolf pack at Loyola University.

After winning gold in welterweight in 1932, Flynn continued his career as a couple. He had mixed results and never fought for a world title.

CARMEN BARTH

Barth was only 19 years old when he won gold in LA in the middleweight division. Barth suffered some losses during a busy start in his professional life and was famous for his role in what was called “one of the greatest fights in boxing history” in 1937.

After ten rounds against Erich Seelig in Cleveland, Barth lost on points. The couple met again in the same city eight months later, and Barth avenged his defeat.

Less than a year later, Barth fought for the only time in his tenure in the ring for the world middleweight title. He lost to Freddie Steele in seven rounds.

He later ended his career in Australia and retired in 1941.

1936

The United States sent an eight-member team to Berlin and took home a silver and bronze medal.

1940 & 1944

No games due to World War II

1948

USA Boxing won a silver medal during the London Olympic tournament.

1952

In Helsinki, Team USA came to the fore as one of the main players in post-war sport.

During the summer, a wonderful amount of five gold medals were secured, including a well-known name and the first to reach the superstar level.

NATE BROOKS

Clevelands Brook won the flyweight and became a professional in January 1953. When he lost just one of his first ten fights, in 1954 he won the US bantamweight title.

On the threshold of a world title, Brooks lost for the second time in 1954 before losing another five trot battles. Brooks returned after a two-year retirement in 1958, but was defeated two more times before finally giving it up.

Charles Adkins

Adkins, of Gary, Indiana, took the welterweight gold home with him. His collision with Viktor Mednov is considered the first fight between the United States and Russia.

After winning the first amateur prize, Adkins decided against entering the paid ranks.

FLOYD PATTERSON – WORLD CHAMPION

Floyd Patterson is the first boxer to triumph at the Olympics and eventually become a legend in his field after switching to the pros.

Patterson, who won the 75 kg gold medal, returned as a charismatic hero and immediately became a professional. 13 wins in a row followed.

A shock loss for the experienced Joey Maxim led to the reassessment of Patterson’s path to the world title.

A little more than a month after the opposite, Patterson was back in action and took sixteen more wins. After becoming a heavyweight a year earlier, Patterson was named a heavyweight title eliminator in 1956.

Patterson won a split decision over Tommy Jackson and then fought for the vacant crown with the legendary figure Archie Moore. At that time, Moore was almost 40 years old. Patterson was only 21 years old.

In a moment of changing of the guard, Patterson Moore stopped in five rounds to make history as the youngest league club ever. It would hold the record for 30 years.

Four successful defenses followed until a certain Ingemar Johansson called for his shot. In a breakthrough moment, Johansson won before immediately facing Patterson and dropping his belt.

Patterson made history again when he became the only two heavyweight king and the first to regain the title in a direct rematch.

Given the increasing accumulation of C.V. and the ever-increasing weight, it took its toll to stay behind the wheel despite its smaller size.

A big challenge awaited Patterson after knocking out Tom McNeeley eleven times in his lightest defense at the end of 1961. A nine month break was still unknown to Patterson at this point and was not an ideal preparation for a Sonny Liston.

Liston was a male animal and just too big and strong for Patterson. In two fights, Liston beat Patterson twice in the first round and took just over two minutes to get the job done each time.

When Patterson decided against losing weight, he challenged Muhammadi Ali in 1965, Jimmy Ellis in 1968 and Ali in 1972 with no further championship success.

NORVEL LEE

Norvel Lee’s time in the ring survives a famous Olympic story, although there are no records of a professional career. Lee headed to the 1952 Games in support for heavyweight Ed Sanders.

Upon arrival in Finland, Lee was told that he could keep up in the light heavyweight division if he successfully lost weight.

Lee surprisingly lost £ 12 and won the top prize by defeating Antonio Pacenza in the final.

Lee spurned lucrative offers, remained amateur, and eventually took up a university coaching position. Eventually, Lee worked with the WBA and was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

ED SANDERS

In a connection between the teams that would develop into a historic battle, Sanders won gold by defeating Ingemar Johansson. The fact that Johansson would share two epic fights with the middleweight gold medalist says a lot.

However, Sanders scored the first blood for the United States. Despite his promise, Sanders won six of his first nine pro fights and never got a chance to reach the top level.

A New England Heavyweight title fight ended in tragedy when Sanders took on former sparring partner Willie James in the Boston Garden in 1954.

In the eleventh round of an exchange of blows, Sanders was hospitalized with a blood clot in the brain and died three days later. James, a good friend of Sanders, fought again and retired after being eliminated in two rounds.

Pay attention to the third part of the new series in the World Boxing News before the 2020 games.

