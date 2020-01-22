50 things Londoners can do to save the city from the impacts of climate change

Pollution is not an abstract problem; it kills more than 9,000 Londoners each year.

The Newham neighborhood in east London has been named the most polluted neighborhood in the country, and the children of Tower Hamlets are growing up with deformed lungs because the air quality is so poor.

MyLondon believes that the climate crisis is everyone’s business, which is why we are asking everyone to # Do1Thing to help solve the biggest threat from global warming.

Last year, Oxford Dictionary declared the word of the year “climate emergency” for 2019.

It was the year that a national climate emergency was declared by the British Parliament, with countries like Portugal, Canada, France, Argentina, Spain, Austria and Bangladesh.

It was also the year when high tides hit Venice, causing devastating floods.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 17, has become a childhood hero, and thousands of schoolchildren have left school because they are angry politicians who do not do enough.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate conference late last year

(Image: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images)

It was also the year in which activists from the extinction rebellion stuck to buses and trains, causing massive disruption in cities across the UK to argue that immediate action was needed to combat the climate change.

Devastating bush fires have raged in Australia. The current disaster has claimed lives and homes and vast areas of land ravaged by fire.

Glaciers have shrunk, trees are blooming earlier, sea levels are rising and we are experiencing longer and more intense heat waves.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has announced that 2019 has been one of the hottest on record, based on analysis of data from sources such as the Met Office.

The head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Center, Dr. Mark McCarthy, said: “This continues a trend of record high temperatures in the UK over the past few decades due to our global warming . “

Now, to borrow a sentence from brave suffragettes, 2020 must be the year of “deeds and not words”.

The general elections in December certainly put the environment and climate change on the agenda.

But it remains to be seen what changes will be made under the new government.

Fires spread in parts of Australia

(Image: Getty Images)

The climate change commission wrote to Boris Johnson after his election victory, urging him to honor the manifesto’s commitment to provide 40 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

They also said that ambitious action is needed to reduce emissions in other areas, including home heating, transport, industry and agriculture.

In the Queen’s speech, the government said it would continue to take steps to achieve the “world-leading” goal of zeroing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

For real change to happen, it must start now.

And we all have the power to do it today.

That’s why, for the first time ever, at MyLondon, we’re working with our national network of websites and newspapers to encourage our loyal readers to make a small change to save our world for future generations.

We don’t expect you to make huge changes in your life.

Our message is simple and is based on the hashtag # Do1Thing. It’s obvious, right?

We want to ask you to make a small change today that collectively will make a huge difference for all of our tomorrows.

Smoke from Australian forest fires hovers above the ground

(Image: Getty Images)

It can be as simple as using our online calculator to find out your carbon footprint below.

He could use our gadget to see what your region will look like when your child grows up (LINK) and what the impact of global warming, sea level rise and more intense weather events will be.

Or you can find something else in this list of 49 things to think about to do that really doesn’t take a lot of effort.

Choose one thing or choose several.

But please commit to change today, so that we can all do our part to slow the climate crisis.

Start small. Start now.

Just start by doing one thing.

1. Drive less

Put on these boots for shorter trips and take public transportation or ride a bike when you can. Taking your car off the road one day a week can really make a difference. Cars represent 60.7% of total CO2 emissions from road transport in Europe.

2. Brush with bamboo

The first plastic toothbrush was produced in the 1930s. Since it takes 400 years to decompose, almost all toothbrushes made since then are still available.

So think about it for a minute while you get ready for work. Bamboo handles take about six months to compost.

3. Powerful shower

The average shower in the UK takes eight minutes and uses around 60 liters of water, according to The Green Age. A water-saving shower head restricts the volume of water, so it’s an easy swap. Can you also spend a little less time in the shower?

Try singing a single song in the morning instead of a group’s biggest hits!

4. Go green

Green energy can save you money, but send a message to your supplier that you want to avoid electricity produced from fossil fuels.

5. Off means off

Switch to energy saving light bulbs. And don’t forget to turn off the lights when you leave a room. Think of it as making an entrance on your way out.

6. Stay put

Trade this year’s vacation abroad for something in the UK, and you could even travel by train to make it even greener. The Air Transport Action Group said that flights around the world produced 895 million tonnes of CO2 in 2018. Also, you know what Dorothy said about the fact that there is no place completely at home …

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

7. Insulate properly

A tidy house cannot lead to a tidy mind. But a well-insulated well is very energy efficient.

8. Make your money green

Go to a green bank and your money will be invested in clean energy.

9. Eat vegan

There are lots of tasty vegan vegetables, just ask Greggs.

So even if it’s only a day or two a week, try to eat more plant-based foods. To put it in perspective, it takes more than 2,400 gallons of water to produce a single pound of meat, while 25 gallons of water is needed for a pound of wheat, according to PETA.

10. Treat it

Even if it’s one day a week, try not to use dairy products. In a study from the University of Oxford, Boffins discovered that “avoiding meat and dairy products is the greatest way to reduce your impact on Earth”.

11. Stop buying disposables

Is it so difficult to buy a can instead of a bottle? I did not think.

A study by Earthwatch Europe found that 5.5 billion plastic bottles are thrown away, incinerated or landfilled each year, producing 233,000 tonnes of equivalent carbon dioxide emissions.

12. Sharing is caring

Whether it’s tools, clothes or books, borrowing from friends and neighbors will also save you money.

13. Wash clothes at a lower temperature

We’ve all heard the 30 mantra wash, but did you know that washing at low temperatures is less likely to shake plastic fibers?

Also think about the need to wash something. You can now buy things like the laundry spray named Day 2 which aims to help you remove more clothes from your clothes with less washing, and it only costs around £ 7.50. It also saves time on tasks. Win win.

14. Don’t be sticky

It’s time to stop using single-use plastic and your lunch is a good place to start.

15. Replace single-use items

These baby wipes, razors, pads and diapers, for example, all have reusable alternatives. So start using them.

An average household in the UK produces more than a tonne of waste each year.

16. Disable sleep

The Energy Savings Trust estimates that up to £ 80 a year is wasted in an average home due to appliances left on standby. It’s a lot of wasted electricity (and money).

17. Intensify your recycling

We are all good enough to recycle now, but we can aim to be better. Consider recycling batteries, old cell phones and broken devices, to name a few. And while we’re on the subject, buy recycled products instead of new ones.

18. Clean your coffee

Research suggests that the UK can already use up to five billion coffee cups a year.

That’s a lot of cups. And lots of coffee. So, although you can assume that the coffee cups are recyclable, most single-use cups contain a thin plastic liner. Many locations now offer discounts to customers who also use their own coffee mugs.

19. Plant your own vegetable

Not only will you save carbon emissions, but you will also save money. And think how much you are going to be served table to table.

20. Buy local

Supermarket products can travel hundreds of miles to reach you, so start buying local products where you can.

21. Travel less

If your work permits, work from home one day a week. Or at least think about asking if it’s possible. Because if you don’t ask, you don’t get it, right? You will reduce carbon emissions by not traveling and will not be tempted by plastic wrapped meal deals.

22. Bring your luggage

And also stop using plastic bags for fruits, vegetables and loose baked goods.

23. Lower the central heating

Put on a sweater! Put two! Layer on the socks! No one can see you. To promise.

24. Join a library

You can borrow books, DVDs and CDs and more from your local library. And get some peace and quiet while you’re there.

25. Get on your bike

You are going to exercise, go out and do your part for the planet. If there were a dramatic and global increase in cycling, this could reduce CO2 emissions from urban passenger transport by almost 11% in 2050, according to Cycling UK.

26. Vintage shop

The latest fashion? Boring. Go out in vintage clothes and also save yourself a serious corner. Clothing can take up to 40 years to decompose, while shoes can take up to 1,000 years to decompose.

And while you’re buying vintage, also consider recycling, donating or repairing your old clothes.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

27. Don’t buy in fashion

Clothes are inexpensive these days, so people buy a lot more than they need to. If you want to buy new, consider buying fewer items that are better made to last longer, and choose natural materials when you can.

28. Stop Saying Thank You

If we were to send one less thank-you email per day, that would save more than 16,433 tonnes of carbon per year. True.

29. Palm oil with palm

Palm oil is found in many everyday products, but it is one of the main drivers of deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiversity-rich forests, destroying the habitat of already threatened species such as the orangutan, the pygmy elephant and the Sumatran rhino, according to WWF.

30. Use natural cleaning products

Most cleaning products come in disposable bottles, and some chemicals can be harmful to you as well as the environment, so switch to eco-friendly alternatives.

31. Close the tap

The next time you brush your teeth or shave, closing the faucet could save up to 200 gallons of water per month. Drop, drip, drip? No no no.

32. Ditch disposable cutlery

Instead, use a compact and portable cutlery set.

33. Fill the dishwasher

By filling the dishwasher completely each time, you will actually be using less water than you would by hand, according to Friends of the Earth.

34. The last straw

They start to disappear gradually, but if you are offered one, do not use it. Many marine animals confuse these plastic items and others with food and plastic has been found in about 90% of all seabirds and all species of sea turtles, according to WWF.

35. Not your cup of tea

Switch to biodegradable tea bags. Or even better, loose tea. If you like a cup of tea, think about the number of tea bags you pass – and keep in mind that some tea bags contain a very small amount of plastic.

This is a cuppa consciousness.

36. Talk to your MP

And ask them to stand up for climate change policies. The 2019 early parliamentary elections were the greenest ever held in terms of political promises, but the momentum must continue.

37. Use your dryer less

Line drying isn’t possible all year round, but a dryer is supposed to emit more than a tonne of carbon dioxide a year, so go to a clothes rack or clothesline when you can.

38. Recharge

If you use batteries regularly, invest in rechargeable batteries.

39. Cancel paper bank statements

Do they usually go directly to the shredder? It’s time to go paper.

40. Use shampoos and conditioners

This will reduce your plastic waste.

41. Buy a plastic-free toilet roll

It is believed that each person in the UK uses 110 rolls of toilet paper per year – and they are usually wrapped in plastic.

42. Solar energy

If you can afford it, invest in these solar panels that you are thinking about. It is renewable green energy and does not release harmful carbon dioxide or other pollutants.

43. Share the trip

If working from home or using public transport is not an option for you, join a car-sharing program to fight congestion and reduce CO2 emissions.

44. Reduce your food waste

Be more careful about what you buy and throw away. Buy less if you don’t need it, freeze food for later and compost what you don’t use.

45. Boil what you need

As Friends of the Earth explains, you will save water, money and energy by boiling as many cups of water as you need.

46. ​​Get a new buddy

Cotton swabs could damage your ears as well as wash on our beaches and harm our marine life.

47. Repair leaking faucets

There could be up to 60 liters of water flowing directly down the drain every week.

48. Volunteer

If you want to take action, choose a charity or organization and contact volunteers.

49. Buy in bulk

Less packaging is better for the environment. Or get better and start using a zero waste supermarket.

50. Talk about garbage

If we all collect trash when we see it, imagine the difference it would make.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so you can receive the latest London titles straight to your phone.

To receive a message per day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

Does Pollution Affect You or Your Family? Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

.