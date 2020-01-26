50-year-old moped dies after 3-vehicle accident in Southwark where passengers fled

Police are looking for witnesses after a fatal accident in Peckham.

On Sunday, January 19, at 3:36 p.m., Metropolitan Police officers were called in to report a collision on Dennetts Road.

Emergency services went to the scene and discovered that a blue BMW car – registration number B18 YFN – had crashed with a moped and a parked car.

The driver of the moped was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead Monday, January 20.

He was identified as Fida Yassine, 50, of Southwark. His close relatives have been informed and are supported by specialized officers.

The BMW driver and a passenger spoke with officers at the scene. Two men were reported to have escaped from the BMW on foot.

On Tuesday January 21, police arrested the 23-year-old BMW driver.

They then arrested a 27-year-old man on Thursday, January 23, and a 21-year-old man on Friday, January 24. The woman was not arrested.

The three were released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector James Stanyer, of the Met Southeast command unit, said, “This is a tragic incident that resulted in the death of an innocent man on his moped.

“The officers are working to establish all the circumstances of the incident and need the help of the public to reconstruct what happened this Sunday afternoon.

“I want to hear from all the members of the public who witnessed the collision, and in particular the moments before the collision.

“Did you see anything suspicious? Do you remember seeing people getting into a car near Dennetts Road?

“Or have you noticed anything unusual about the BMW, its occupants and the way the car was driven?

“I also want to hear from anyone who has seen the aftermath of the incident and who may remember two men fleeing the scene.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South East CID on 07788 916 864. To remain anonymous, please contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

