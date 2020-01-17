50 years later, Nigeria struggles to remember the civil war in Biafra

LAGOS – 33-year-old Diekoye Oyeyinka is considered one of the most promising Nigerian writers of his generation.

He attended some of the best schools in his West African homeland, but said that, like the majority of his classmates, “he didn’t know anything about Biafra until I was 14”.

When he found out about the brutal civil war that almost tore Nigeria apart, he wasn’t in the classroom.

Instead, a schoolmate showed him a separatist leaflet in his dorm, demanding that Nigeria’s southeast be distanced from the rest of the country.

Until then, Oyeyinka had known nothing about how leaders of the Igbo ethnic group declared the independent state of Biafra in 1967.

He knew nothing of the conflict that resulted, and the 30 months of fighting and starvation estimated to have cost over a million lives before the secessionists surrendered 50 years ago in January 1970.

“We had a very brutal story, the older generation went through a lot of trauma,” said Oyeyinka.

“We just sweep it under the carpet and pretend that nothing has happened. But without knowing our history, we will repeat the same mistakes. Our story is a consequence of Deja Vu. “

To break this cycle of ignorance, Oyeyinka wrote the novel “Stillborn” – a historical epic about Nigeria from the days of British colonial rule from 1950 to 2010.

The civil war is the central event.

Biafran prisoners and civilians in the Nakurdi federal camp, a converted open-air cinema in Enugu, in November 1967 after fighting between Nigerian troops and Biafran rebels. | AFP JIJI

Unlike other famous Nigerian writers such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie with her novel “Half Of A Yellow Sun” or Chinua Achebe’s memoir “There Was A Country”, Oyeyinka is one of the few non-Igbo writers who have dealt with the conflict.

“An Igbo friend got angry with me and said,” You can’t write about us, it’s our conflict, “he said.

But Oyeyinka insists that all Nigerians have to be informed of what happened.

“We have to tackle these traumas as a country ourselves, otherwise we’re a tinderbox that’s ready to explode.”

While many of the most populous nation in Africa know little about the history of Biafra, the memory of those years lives on in the former capital of the self-proclaimed state of Enugu.

Bi-African flags – an iconic red, black and green with a rising golden sun – appear on the front of buildings, and separatists are still demanding independence.

The security forces – who are heavily stationed in the region – are quickly putting an end to the demand for a new Biafra.

At the end of the war in 1970, Nigeria’s war leader Yukubu Gowon declared that there was “no winner, no defeated” when he tried to reunite his shattered country.

Biafran leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu 1967 | AFP JIJI

The leader of the renegade Republic of Biafra, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, went into exile for 13 years before being pardoned. He returned to Nigerian politics, but was held in prison for 10 months.

Leading Nigerian intellectual Pat Utomi says many Igbos – the country’s third largest ethnic group after the Hausa and Yoruba – still feel marginalized.

A key event was when current President Muhammadu Buhari – then a military chief – took power in 1983 and prevented the only Igbo aspirant from becoming the head of state of Nigeria.

“People had forgotten the war in the early 1980s, but this succession of leadership weaknesses brought bitterness to new generations,” said Utomi.

Civilians flee Aba to Umuahia, the capital of the Republic of Biafra, when Nigerian troops invade the city in August 1968 AFP-JIJI

Nowadays, every incident – from the closure of the only airport in the southeast last year to the dismissal of Igbo stores by customs officials in the Lagos economic center – can lead to grievances.

“It is important to look at the story and write it down. In Nigeria we try to cover it up,” said Utomi.

“Today we are more divided than ever before the civil war. We have learned nothing from it.”

To try to heal the gap, Utomi organized the Never Again conference with the aim of bringing together important cultural and political figures to discuss the lessons of the Biafra war half a century after its end.

He is also a sponsor of the “Centers for Memories” in Enugu, a combination of museum and library where visitors can “immerse themselves in history”.

History is missing from Nigerian schools.

The current government has only reintroduced it as a compulsory subject for students ages 10 to 13 after the last semester, after the curriculum was more than a decade ago.

“History lessons are important to strengthen our identity as a country and defend our patriotic values,” said Sonny Echono, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education.

However, schools still lack qualified history teachers and there is no single story about the civil war that does not occur in the classroom.

“We have to teach the war in our schools,” said Egodi Uchendu, a history professor at the University of Nsukka in the former area of ​​Biafra.

“Eastern Nigeria is fundamentally different from the experience in other parts of the country. We have to bring in the different perspectives. “

Women at the Biafra Civil Defense Parade with wooden guns during military training in August 1968 in Enugu, capital of the new Republic of AFP-JIJI

Nigerian-American journalist Chika Oduah has traveled the country to collect hundreds of testimonies from the victims and fighters of the Biafra conflict, which she publishes on her Biafran War Memories website.

She says it was the first time for many of the people she interviewed that they retold the horrors of that time.

“A former soldier over the age of seventy … cried when he told me how he lost his brother in the war,” she said.

She only learned when she was 17 that her mother had spent two years in a refugee camp as a child.

“Our parents wanted to go ahead and not look at the past,” Oduah insisted.

“But we have to talk about it, otherwise we won’t heal.”